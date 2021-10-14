There's a new dog in town. The Rottschild are about to take the meme token sector by storm. A universal currency with real utility. Launching Monday 18th October 2021

Dodge City, Kansas, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WE BELIEVE in a world where the value of money is no longer controlled by a few people. Where everyone, anywhere in the world can use it freely, however they wish.



OUR MISSION is to educate those who have not yet discovered cryptocurrencies, and protect those who already have them. We will show the world that cryptocurrencies will be more valuable than fiat currencies. As new investors enter the cryptosphere, we will guide and protect them at every stage of their journey with our entertaining but educational tools and services.

OUR EARLY PROJECTS include:

ROTTS ACADEMY - Educational videos and curricula to learn the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies.

ROTTS LISTINGS - CoinGecko like for DEX tokens, with full review, TrustScore and audit.

ROTTS SHOW - A fun and educational cartoon, with Elon, CZ, Vitalik showing the adventures of The Rottschilds.

A SYMBOL: CRYPTO vs FIAT - ROTTSCHILD vs ROTHSCHILD.

In a world where the supply of fiat is growing faster than ever before and interest rates are at all-time lows, the value of fiat is decreasing, every day. The Rottschilds have decided it is time to tackle this problem by creating the $ROTTS token.

OUR TOKEN is a deflationary currency, so the supply will only ever reduce over time.

OUR INVESTORS earn reflections in $ROTTS from every buy and every sell. We do not want you to stake or lock your tokens away for a fixed period of time. As long as you hold $ROTTS, the amount of tokens you own, automatically increases.

NO TAX on Transfers. Our token is a real currency, you should be able to move your currency without being penalized, exchange between people, and in the future pay for items via transfer.

We are THE ROTTSCHILDS and we will be greater than The Rothschilds.

Free yourself from FIAT, come join The Rottschild community.

LAUNCHING Monday 18th October 2021

BUY $ROTTS on Uniswap

CertiK audit in progress

Visit Rottschild.com now

