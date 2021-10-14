Gotransverse Wins TM Forum Catalyst Award

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, has been named a winner in the Catalyst Team Awards sponsored by TM Forum, a non-profit global industry association dedicated to driving digital business transformation in the communications industry through collaboration. The Catalyst project, “Supercharge 5G Monetization with a B2B2X Marketplace,” was a joint initiative with Salesforce, Verizon, M1 Limited, Matrixx, and Mirakl, and was singled out as the winner of the Best Ecosystem Design category.



A panel of 20 independent judges awarded across the nine Catalysts from 22 shortlisted projects. In total this year, over 500 people across 151 companies, formed 41 Catalyst teams and have been working on their proof-of-concept solutions to challenges facing communications service providers (CSPs) and their technology partners. The culmination of their work has been showcased during the Digital Transformation World Series 2021 event.

"With hundreds of teams having submitted projects, to be named a winner is a true achievement and we are incredibly proud of our team,” said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. "It has been truly inspiring to work with these leaders to design a catalyst project that we know will have a powerful impact on CSPs and their customers.”

5G B2B2X Marketplace Catalyst project set out to demonstrate how multiple vendors can collaborate to create a catalog-driven monetization platform that offers 5G-based products and services. The Marketplace is designed to use automated, third-party service delivery, including partner account management, revenue share, and settlement. The Catalyst projects were demonstrated at the Digital Transformation World Series, a virtual event held from September 22 to October 14.

The Gotransverse intelligent billing platform is ideally suited for an application such as a B2B2X Marketplace. Gotransverse is a scalable platform specifically designed to handle complex pricing, billing, and revenue management. As part of a B2B2X Marketplace, Gotransverse supports monetization at speed. Communications service providers (CSPs) need to partner with other technology partners to develop new ecosystems to drive revenue from 5G and drive innovation and maximize revenue streams across multiple market segments. A 5G B2B2X Marketplace offers a catalog-driven monetization platform that enables vendors to offer products and services without risk, and the Gotransverse billing engine mediates the transaction, including billing and revenue sharing.

The Catalyst Awards celebrate the most revolutionary successes in advancing the telecoms industry, proof-of-concepts for industry standards, impact on global sustainability goals, and noteworthy contributions to the acceleration of digital transformation throughout the industry.

“TM Forum’s Catalyst Awards recognize the world’s leading companies for their outstanding proof-of-concept solutions to challenges facing communications service providers and their technology partners,” said John Gillam, Chief Digital Officer, TM Forum comments. “I’m delighted to congratulate this year’s outstanding catalysts, and the proof-of-concept solutions they have developed together.”

