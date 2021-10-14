English French

PARIS, FRANCE, October 14th, 2021 - Financial Report for First half Fiscal 2021 available

The Financial report for the First half Fiscal 2021 is available online and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

This document is available on Tarkett’s website, www.tarkett.com, under section “Investors/ Corporate documents”. It includes the condensed consolidated financial statements for the first half of Fiscal 2021, the First half activity report, the statement of responsibility for the First half financial report as well as the auditors’ report on the limited review of the above-mentioned financial statements.

