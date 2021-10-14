Jeff Cook Real Estate Highlights Top Agents in Quarter 3

Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Real Estate is proud to announce the top agents during the third quarter of 2021. These agents have demonstrated impeccable leadership and diligence with their clients and have consistently shown they are a force in the real estate industry.

Jason Husted Team

Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate

Jason Husted began flipping homes in 2014 and as his interest in the real estate industry grew, Jason received his license in New York and later in South Carolina. Since becoming a real estate agent, Jason Husted has been able to serve over 104 families with selling and buying homes. With Jeff Cook Real Estate, Jason has built his own team of agents, assistants, and content creators. Jason says his favorite part of being a real estate agent is the endless opportunities within the industry.

Congratulations to the Jason Husted Team!

Cherith Guest - Agent

Kyu Myoung - Agent

Austin Poirier - Agent

Robert Poirier - Licensed assistant & Content creator

Mackenzie Huff - Team Assistant

Blaine Vinson II - Content Creator

Contact the Jason Husted Team at jason.husted@jeffcookrealestate.com or call 843-925-7600.

Kevin Johnson

Rising Star at Jeff Cook Real Estate

Kevin Johnson reviewed his real estate license in April and has been working with Jeff Cook Real Estate ever since. Although Kevin is just getting his start in the industry, he has already served over 22 families, including 10 closed deals and 12 current pending deals! Kevin says, “ My favorite part about working in real estate is establishing meaningful connections with the families I serve and exceeding their expectations with the service they receive. My goal is to create a positive real estate experience with my clients to change their perception of the industry and show them that there are agents who truly care about their needs every step of the transaction.” Kevin is certified to represent both buyers and sellers, and he also has experience with investors purchasing rental properties and multi-family residences. Contact Kevin Johnson at kevin.johnson@jeffcookrealestate.com or give him a call at 803-447-9836.

Clayton Hall

Top Listing Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate

Clayton Hall has been a real estate agent with Jeff Cook Real Estate for over 4 years and has served over 50 families! Clayton and his fiance Whitney work together to serve families in Charleston and surrounding areas. Clayton says, “I genuinely work hard no matter what. I love that I basically get a new job everytime someone chooses me to be their agent. It’s a humbling experience to help someone through a huge life decision such as selling their home and I enjoy working hard to prove myself to my clients.” Contact Clayton Hall at clayton.hall@jeffcookrealestate.com or give him a call at 843-494-7939.

Nancy Walsh

Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate

Nancy Walsh has been a real estate agent for almost 5 years and has served over 160 families! Nancy is endorsed by Jeff Cook himself and has been certified as a Ramsey Trusted Endorsed Local Provider. Nancy specializes in assisting your family buy or sell their home through any season of life! Nancy loves serving her clients; she says, “Helping my clients buy their new home is my absolute favorite thing to do. Seeing the look on their faces when they walk into their new home for the first time is magical. The feeling of helping a client win their new home in this competitive market makes all the hard work worthwhile.” Contact Nancy Walsh at nancy.walsh@jeffcookrealestate.com or give her a call at 843-718-4285.

Attachment