Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games Gears Up for Round Two on October 16, 2021

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) announced that after a thrilling 1st race, the stage is set for round 2 of the Le Mans Virtual Series, the 6 Hours of Spa Virtual, slated for October 16, 2021 at 07:30 a.m. EDT. Saturday’s race will feature 38 entries (entry list HERE). Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between Motorsport Games -- a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world -- and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (“ACO”) -- the creators and organizers of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (the “FIA WEC”).

The 2021-22 season of the Le Mans Virtual Series consists of 5 rounds, the 2nd of which is the 6 Hours of Spa Virtual. The 38 prototype and grand touring endurance entries will compete virtually on the infamous 7 kilometer Belgian circuit, including famous corners and bends such as Eau Rouge, Raidillon, Stavelot and La Source. The live broadcast will feature lead commentary by FIA WEC’s Duncan Vincent, together with Chris McCarthy and Lewis McGlade. Full details of how to follow the broadcast and all the action can be found below, including live on www.lemansvirtual.com.

Round 2 of the Le Mans Virtual Series comes on the heels of a successful 1st round that saw more than 2.6 million impressions worldwide and a thrilling victory from Realteam Hydrogen Redline. The 1st round of the esports endurance racing championship was an action-packed and incident-filled 4 Hours of Monza on September 25, 2021. Monza’s more than 2.6 million impressions on official channels during race week alone set the stage for a wildly successful series. Viewers can expect even more thrills and excitement for this coming round! Realteam Hydrogen Redline’s drivers Dani Juncadella, Jeffrey Rietveld and Michal Smidl took 1st place overall, while GPX Rebellion Esports and team Floyd Bykolles-Burst finished in 2nd and 3rd place, respectively. Mitchell Dejong, Mack Bakkum and Martin Kronke from the Porsche Esports Team took the Le Mans Grand Touring Endurance honors in a class that featured no fewer than 5 different manufacturers represented. Check out video highlights from the September 25th races, which set the stage for an action-packed 2nd round, here!

The Le Mans Virtual Series brings together top-level, real-life drivers such as Jenson Button, Alex Palou, Stoffel Vandoorne, Louis Deletraz and a number of the world’s other best sim racers to compete together in 5 endurance races that range from 4 to 24 hours in duration. This year’s series will conclude with the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, which will take place live and televised at the Autosport International (“ASI”) show in Birmingham, UK in January 2022.

Here is where you can follow all of the weekend’s action, live and uninterrupted: Friday, October 15, 2021: (all times Eastern Daylight Time) 1:00 p.m. Qualifying show live (not available on WEC or 24 Hours of Le Mans channels) 1:10 p.m.– 1:30 p.m. Qualifying GTE 1:40 p.m.– 2:00 p.m. Qualifying LMP Saturday, October 16, 2021: 04:00 a.m.– 6:00 a.m. Warm up 7:30 a.m. Le Mans Virtual Series show live 8:00 a.m. 6 Hours of Spa - RACE

About Le Mans Virtual Series

Le Mans Virtual Series is a global, elite esports series made up of 5 rounds which bring together endurance racing and sim racing’s top teams to compete on some of the world’s most famous racetracks. International FIA-licensed real-world drivers are teamed up with leading esports protagonists to take on endurance classics for a total prize fund of US$250,000, culminating in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual which will take place live and televised at the Autosport Show International in Birmingham, UK. The Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, Motorsport Games, and ACO-the creator and organizer of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA WEC. www.lemansvirtual.com

Round 1 4 Hours of Monza, Italy September 25, 2021 Online only Round 2 6 Hours of Spa, Belgium October 16, 2021 Online only Round 3 8 Hours of Nürburgring, Germany November 13, 2021 Online only Round 4 6 Hours of Sebring, USA December 18, 2021 Online only Round 5 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual January 15/16, 2022 ASI, Birmingham, UK

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, KartKraft, rFactor 2 and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, the Nintendo Switch and mobile. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. For more information about Motorsport Games, visit www.motorsportgames.com

