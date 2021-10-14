Technicorum Holdings Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Cryptojet to open Australian Office

Melbourne, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Technicorum Holdings, an IT and service group specialising in digital assets and successful incubator of the innovative DeFi and NFT project KingSwap headquartered in Singapore has entered into a new strategic partnership with Cryptojet Pty Ltd located in Melbourne to jointly set up a Techicorum office in Australia on 1st October 2021. The strategic partnership with Cryptojet Pty Ltd, a blockchain technology service provider, aims to establish a business presence in the Australasia region with a view to enhancing business resilience within the blockchain, digital assets, and decentralised finance (“DeFi”) industry. Cryptojet was founded by a serial entrepreneur, also a former application and database developer, Andy Quah, the new CEO of Technicorum AU Pty Ltd (“Technicorum Australia”) and Mike Jelecevic, the new COO of Technicorum AU Pty Ltd an expert in accounting and information technology.

Technicorum Australia provides ICO (Initial Coin Offering) and IDO (Initial Dex Offering) end-to-end services; these include business consulting, marketing, legal and regulatory advisory, accounting, blockchain technical programming, security and KYC (Know-Your-Customer) services. Technicorum Holdings has a proven track record in the crypto space, its subsidiaries having advised in various aspects and/or completed over 100 successful fundraising projects over the last 4 years.

“Although our focus is on Australasia, our networks and partnerships around the world, along with our international team with colleagues in all fields, accords us the ability to service customers globally." said Andy Quah, CEO.

Blockchain technology solves real problems and offers a better business model and economic structure. Blockchain applications go far beyond the likes of digital assets and are considered the disruptive and revolutionary technology of our time.

“The strategic partnership aligns the unique strengths of Cryptojet and Technicorum Holdings by combining expertise in both blockchain technology and DeFi, particularly in addressing the dynamic needs of the market. This is effected through robust collaboration between both companies” said Malcolm Tan, Chief Strategic Advisor at Technicorum Holdings.

Although blockchain technology represents a potentially transformative approach for any industry, the complexities and costs involved in creating, operating and maintaining blockchain infrastructure have proven to be the main reasons behind why companies are hesitant about investing in it. Given this partnership with Cryptojet, Technicorum Australia now offers full-spectrum expertise, encompassing blockchain platform, infrastructure, application development, data security, auditable accounting transaction and blockchain strategic advisory for enterprise businesses.

For more information, please visit www.technicorum.com

ABOUT THE TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Holdings is parent to several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated. Technicorum Holdings specialises in various industries in the field of digital assets, such as decentralised finance (DeFi), etc. and is mainly responsible for the regulated KingSwap project (a fully decentralised finance protocol for automated liquidity provision, where its platform also allows users to swap, buy and sell NFTs). Technicorum Holdings’ reference projects include over 100 ICOs (initial coin offerings) completed over the last 4 years, through its subsidiaries.





ABOUT KINGSWAP

KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a DeFi project based out of Singapore with a **“regulated” token that introduces a liquidity pool platform with possible fiat conversions. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards and digital collectibles.

**" Regulated" - KingSwap commissioned Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, a Singapore Payment Services Act ("PSA") exempt company, to issue the $KING tokens. A legal opinion regarding the token issuance has been submitted to the MAS in accordance with the PSA requirements. Gravitas has also submitted an application to the MAS for full licensing under the PSA, where the application is pending review. KingSwap itself has no license specific to DeFi projects, as there is no specific legislation anywhere in the world at this point in time pertaining to DeFi. KingSwap stays apprised of developments in the regulatory framework pertaining to the PSA in Singapore.

