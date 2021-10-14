Duck Creek Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Subscription revenue grew 35% year-over-year





SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue grew 41% year-over-year

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2021.

“Duck Creek delivered a strong finish to a great year, highlighted by 41% SaaS ARR growth that was driven by strong demand across all tiers of the global P&C insurance industry,” said Michael Jackowski, Duck Creek’s Chief Executive Officer. “We had a notably strong quarter with Tier 1 carriers, where we expanded our relationships with two existing customers and had several important go-lives.”



Mr. Jackowski added, “We enter fiscal 2022 with significant momentum across our business. The digital transformation of the P&C insurance industry is just getting started and we think that the early success customers are having with Duck Creek is a clear demonstration of the power of our SaaS platform. Our focus this year will be to continue executing on our land and expand strategy and extending the value of Duck Creek OnDemand so that we are best positioned to capitalize on our multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $70.9 million, an increase of 21% from the comparable period in fiscal year 2020. Subscription revenue was $33.2 million, an increase of 35%; services revenue was $27.0 million, an increase of 16%; license revenue was $4.8 million, an increase of 6%; and maintenance revenue was consistent with the prior year at $5.9 million.



Profitability

GAAP loss from operations was $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with a GAAP loss from operations of $21.6 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2020.





Non-GAAP income from operations was $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $2.2 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2020.





GAAP net loss was $5.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with GAAP net loss of $21.5 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2020.





Non-GAAP net income was $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with non-GAAP net income of $2.3 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2020.





GAAP net loss per share was $0.04, based on basic weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 131.7 million shares as of August 31, 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.02 based on fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 134.8 million shares as of August 31, 2021.





Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2020.

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue for the fiscal year 2021 was $260.4 million, an increase of 23% from fiscal year 2020. Subscription revenue was $125.3 million, an increase of 49%; services revenue was $98.6 million, an increase of 5%; license revenue was $12.2 million, an increase of 23%; and maintenance revenue was $24.3 million, an increase of 3%.





SaaS annual recurring revenue, or SaaS ARR, was $135.3 million as of August 31, 2021, an increase of 41% from fiscal year 2020.

Profitability

GAAP loss from operations was $15.4 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared with a GAAP loss from operations of $28.7 million in fiscal year 2020.





Non-GAAP income from operations was $13.8 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared with non-GAAP income from operations of $8.6 million in fiscal year 2020.





GAAP net loss was $16.9 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared with GAAP net loss of $29.9 million in fiscal year 2020.





Non-GAAP net income was $10.7 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared with non-GAAP net income of $6.7 million in fiscal year 2020.





GAAP net loss per share was $0.13, based on basic weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 131.1 million shares as of August 31, 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.08 based on fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 134.1 million shares as of August 31, 2021.





Adjusted EBITDA was $16.9 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million in fiscal year 2020.

Liquidity

As of August 31, 2021, Duck Creek had $185.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $192.0 million in short term investments and no debt. Duck Creek had $7.5 million in cash provided by operating activities and had free cash flow of $6.9 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with $17.5 million in cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow of $16.3 million in the comparable period in fiscal year 2020.

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP income from operations,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “non-GAAP net income,” “non-GAAP net income per share,” and “free cash flow.” Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Business Outlook

Duck Creek is issuing the following outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and full year of fiscal 2022 based on current expectations as of October 14, 2021:

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Full Year Fiscal 2022 Revenue $68.0 million to $70.0 million $292.0 million to $300.0 million Subscription Revenue $34.0 million to $35.0 million $151.0 million to $155.0 million Adjusted EBITDA $2.5 million to $3.5 million $16.0 million to $18.0 million

Conference Call Information

Duck Creek Technologies will host a conference call today, October 14, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss Duck Creek’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Duck Creek’s website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/ . To access the call by phone, dial 1-833-570-1119 (domestic) or 1-914-987-7066 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) using conference ID 7257418. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.duckcreek.com/ .

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “forecast,” “outlook” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Duck Creek’s expected outlook for first quarter fiscal 2022 and full year fiscal 2022, are based on Duck Creek’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Duck Creek’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 3, 2020, as supplemented by Duck Creek’s subsequent public filings. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the impact of pandemics, including the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, on U.S. and global economies, Duck Creek’s business and results and financial condition, its employees, demand for its products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of its customers’ and partners’ businesses; Duck Creek’s history of losses; changes in Duck Creek’s product revenue mix as it continues to focus on sales of its SaaS solutions, which will cause fluctuations in its results of operations and cash flows between periods; Duck Creek’s reliance on orders and renewals from a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of its revenue, and the substantial negotiating leverage customers have in renewing and expanding their contracts for Duck Creek’s solutions; the success of Duck Creek’s growth strategy focused on SaaS solutions and its ability to develop or sell its solutions into new markets or further penetrate existing markets; Duck Creek’s ability to manage its expanding operations; intense competition in Duck Creek’s market; third parties may assert Duck Creek is infringing or violating their intellectual property rights; U.S. and global market and economic conditions, particularly adverse in the insurance industry; additional complexity, burdens and volatility in connection with Duck Creek’s international sales and operations; the length and variability of Duck Creek’s sales and implementation cycles; data breaches, unauthorized access to customer data or other disruptions of Duck Creek’s solutions; the significant influence of Duck Creek’s largest shareholders on its management, business plans, and policies and any conflicts of interests therewith; and Duck Creek’s continued reliance on “controlled company” exemptions under the corporate governance standards of Nasdaq during the applicable phase-in periods.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Duck Creek undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws.

Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA excludes provision for income taxes, other (income) expense, interest expense, net, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, and change in fair value of contingent earnout liability. Non-GAAP income from operations excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and change in fair value of contingent earnout liability. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and amortization of capitalized internal-use software. Non-GAAP net income excludes share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and change in fair value of contingent earnout liability and the tax effect of such adjustments. Free cash flow consists of net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include SaaS ARR and SaaS Net Dollar Retention, which are calculated for all SaaS continuing software services, excluding the subscription revenue related to one legacy contract for a service no longer offered separately by Duck Creek. SaaS ARR is calculated by annualizing recurring revenue recorded in the last month of the measurement period. SaaS Net Dollar Retention is a rate calculated by annualizing recurring revenue recorded in the last month of the measurement period for those customers in place throughout the entire measurement period. We divide the result by annualized recurring revenue from the month that is one year prior to the end of the measurement period, for all customers in place at the beginning of the measurement period.

Duck Creek believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Duck Creek’s financial condition and results of operations. Duck Creek’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to manage its business, make planning decisions, evaluate its performance and allocate resources. Duck Creek believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics help investors and analysts in comparing its results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that Duck Creek does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, including net income and cash flows from operating activities.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not universally consistent calculations, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Other companies may calculate similarly titled financial measures differently than Duck Creek does or may not calculate them at all. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, readers should examine Duck Creek’s non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information.

To the extent that Duck Creek provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis, it does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for the charges reflected in Duck Creek’s reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)

As of August 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,657 $ 389,878 Short-term investments 191,981 — Accounts receivable, net 34,629 29,149 Unbilled revenue 24,423 18,121 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,381 12,186 Total current assets 451,071 449,334 Property and equipment, net 14,305 18,113 Operating lease assets 17,798 18,171 Goodwill 272,455 272,455 Intangible assets, net 65,359 81,687 Deferred tax assets 2,331 1,550 Unbilled revenue, net of current portion 1,401 3,487 Other assets 19,413 16,303 Total assets $ 844,133 $ 861,100 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,070 $ 1,802 Accrued liabilities 46,437 58,202 Contingent earnout liability 5,462 3,701 Lease liability 4,110 3,611 Deferred revenue 29,577 30,397 Total current liabilities 87,656 97,713 Contingent earnout liability, net of current portion — 3,391 Lease liability, net of current portion 21,273 21,739 Deferred revenue, net of current portion — 379 Other long-term liabilities 4,466 4,121 Total liabilities 113,395 127,343 Stockholders' equity Common stock, 134,625,379 shares issued and 132,000,317 shares outstanding at August 31, 2021, 133,269,301 shares issued and 130,713,745 shares outstanding at August 31, 2020, 300,000,000 shares authorized at August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020, par value $0.01 per share 1,346 1,333 Preferred stock, 0 shares outstanding, 50,000,000 shares authorized at August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020, par value $0.01 per share — — Treasury stock, common shares at cost; 2,625,062 shares at August 31, 2021 and

2,555,556 shares at August 31, 2020 (67,764 ) (64,688 ) Accumulated deficit (41,265 ) (24,334 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 64 — Additional paid in capital 838,357 821,446 Total stockholders' equity 730,738 733,757 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 844,133 $ 861,100





Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended August 31, Twelve Months Ended August 31, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Subscription $ 33,198 $ 24,631 $ 125,267 $ 83,999 License 4,759 4,483 12,171 9,914 Maintenance and support 5,881 5,889 24,285 23,680 Professional services 27,016 23,319 98,627 94,079 Total revenue 70,854 58,322 260,350 211,672 Cost of revenue Subscription 13,726 10,031 47,266 34,902 License 519 506 1,888 1,853 Maintenance and support 854 863 3,410 3,338 Professional services 14,665 18,243 57,522 57,082 Total cost of revenue 29,764 29,643 110,086 97,175 Gross margins 41,090 28,679 150,264 114,497 Operating expenses Research and development 12,509 14,628 48,549 44,052 Sales and marketing 13,734 16,766 54,124 50,305 General and administrative 18,391 18,746 62,664 48,662 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 584 112 293 133 Total operating expense 45,218 50,252 165,630 143,152 Loss from operations (4,128 ) (21,573 ) (15,366 ) (28,655 ) Other (expense) income, net (578 ) 737 431 641 Interest (expense) income, net (13 ) 30 (100 ) (356 ) Loss before income taxes (4,719 ) (20,806 ) (15,035 ) (28,370 ) Provision for income taxes 840 673 1,896 1,562 Net loss $ (5,559 ) $ (21,479 ) $ (16,931 ) $ (29,932 ) Net loss per share information1 Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) nm $ (0.13 ) nm Weighted average shares of common stock, basic and diluted 131,733,254 nm 131,114,791 nm

Cost of revenue and operating expenses amounts in the Consolidated Statements of Operations include share-based compensation expense as disclosed in the following table:

Three Months Ended August 31, Twelve Months Ended August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of subscription revenue $ 127 $ 405 $ 429 $ 415 Cost of maintenance and support revenue 7 24 29 28 Cost of services revenue 705 4,581 2,708 4,683 Research and development 487 3,844 1,992 4,128 Sales and marketing 716 5,326 3,209 5,581 General and administrative 1,530 5,524 4,510 6,273 Total share-based compensation expense $ 3,572 $ 19,704 $ 12,877 $ 21,108

(1) Prior to Duck Creek’s initial public offering in August 2020, there were no shares of common stock outstanding, and the membership structure of Duck Creek Technologies consisted of limited partnership units. GAAP earnings per share for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020 have not been presented as they resulted in values that would not be meaningful to the users of this earnings release because they only reflect the operations of Duck Creek for the 17 day period subsequent to the IPO.





Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited, in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

August 31, For the Twelve Months Ended

August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (5,559 ) $ (21,479 ) $ (16,931 ) $ (29,932 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 759 793 3,136 3,143 Amortization of capitalized software 534 497 2,040 703 Amortization of intangible assets 4,066 4,268 16,328 17,070 Impairment of right of use asset 1,883 1,660 1,883 1,660 Impairment of leasehold improvements 702 1,132 702 1,132 Amortization of deferred financing fees 29 28 114 134 Share-based compensation expense 3,572 19,704 12,877 21,108 Loss on change in fair value of contingent earnout liability 584 112 293 133 Bad debt expense 441 32 1,105 97 Deferred taxes (105 ) (544 ) (781 ) (690 ) Other non-cash items 49 — 12 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 2,108 505 (6,585 ) (3,796 ) Unbilled revenue (757 ) 2,912 (4,216 ) 1,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,572 ) (6,396 ) (2,310 ) (6,300 ) Other assets (2,734 ) (1,663 ) (3,110 ) (5,764 ) Accounts payable 666 123 1,561 (181 ) Accrued liabilities 3,172 7,070 (3,230 ) 16,393 Deferred revenue 830 6,400 (1,199 ) 6,614 Operating leases (149 ) (67 ) (1,477 ) 132 Cash settlement of vested phantom stock (168 ) — (9,243 ) — Other long-term liabilities 181 2,391 345 2,339 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,532 17,478 (8,686 ) 25,725 Investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments — — (287,912 ) — Maturities of short-term investments 63,982 — 95,982 — Capitalized internal-use software (62 ) (453 ) (926 ) (2,893 ) Purchase of property and equipment (521 ) (690 ) (1,355 ) (3,854 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 63,399 (1,143 ) (194,211 ) (6,747 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from follow-on offering, net of issuance costs — 433,657 3,452 433,657 Payment of deferred IPO costs — 2,552 (3,650 ) — Payment of deferred Class E offering costs — 225,952 (192 ) — Proceeds from issuance of Class E Units, net of issuance costs — — — 438,840 Payment on redemption of Class A and Class B Units — (200,000 ) — (398,000 ) Purchase of non-controlling interest (43,125 ) (43,125 ) Purchase of treasury stock (3,019 ) (64,688 ) (3,076 ) (64,688 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,108 — 4,065 — Payments of contingent earnout liability — — (1,923 ) (3,555 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility — — — 5,000 Payments on revolving credit facility — — — (9,000 ) Payment of deferred financing costs — — — (228 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (911 ) 354,348 (1,324 ) 358,901 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 70,020 370,683 (204,221 ) 377,879 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 115,637 19,195 389,878 11,999 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 185,657 $ 389,878 $ 185,657 $ 389,878





Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended August 31, Twelve Months Ended August 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Gross Margin $ 41,090 $ 28,679 $ 150,264 $ 114,497 Share-based compensation expense 839 5,010 3,166 5,125 Amortization of intangible assets 1,165 1,186 4,724 4,746 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software 534 497 2,040 703 Non-GAAP Gross Margin $ 43,628 $ 35,372 $ 160,194 $ 125,071





Three Months Ended August 31, Twelve Months Ended August 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Loss from Operations $ (4,128 ) $ (21,573 ) $ (15,366 ) $ (28,655 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,572 19,704 12,877 21,108 Amortization of intangible assets 3,972 3,994 15,954 15,975 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability 584 112 293 133 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 4,000 $ 2,237 $ 13,758 $ 8,561





Three Months Ended August 31, Twelve Months Ended August 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Net Loss $ (5,559 ) $ (21,479 ) $ (16,931 ) $ (29,932 ) Provision for income taxes 840 673 1,896 1,562 Other (income) expense 578 (737 ) (431 ) (641 ) Interest expense, net 13 (30 ) 100 356 Depreciation of property and equipment 759 793 3,136 3,143 Amortization of intangible assets 3,972 3,994 15,954 15,975 Share-based compensation expense 3,572 19,704 12,877 21,108 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability 584 112 293 133 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,759 $ 3,030 $ 16,894 $ 11,704 Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of total revenue 7 % 5 % 6 % 6 %





Three Months Ended

August 31, Twelve Months Ended

August 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 Per Share 2020 2021 Per Share 2020 GAAP Net Loss (1) $ (5,559 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (21,479 ) $ (16,931 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (29,932 ) Add: GAAP tax provision 840 673 1,896 1,562 GAAP pre-tax loss (4,719 ) (20,806 ) (15,035 ) (28,370 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,572 19,704 12,877 21,108 Amortization of intangible assets 3,972 3,994 15,954 15,975 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability 584 112 293 133 Non-GAAP pre-tax income 3,409 3,004 14,089 8,846 Non-GAAP tax provision applied at a 24% tax rate (2) 818 721 3,381 2,123 Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 2,591 $ 0.02 $ 2,283 $ 10,708 $ 0.08 $ 6,723 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP income per share

amounts:(1) GAAP weighted-average shares - basic and diluted 131,733,254 nm 131,114,791 nm Non-GAAP dilutive shares excluded from GAAP

loss per share calculation 3,022,585 nm 3,022,585 nm Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted 134,755,839 nm 134,137,376 nm

(1) Prior to Duck Creek’s initial public offering in August 2020, there were no shares of common stock outstanding, and the membership structure of Duck Creek Technologies consisted of limited partnership units. GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020 have not been presented as they resulted in values that would not be meaningful to the users of this earnings release because they only reflected the operations of Duck Creek for the 17-day period subsequent to the IPO.



(2) Our GAAP tax provision is primarily related to state taxes and income taxes in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the U.S. For purposes of determining our Non-GAAP Net Income, we have applied a tax rate of 24% which represents our estimated effective tax rate once we are profitable on a GAAP basis.

