Treace to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus (commonly known as bunions), today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 447-0521 for domestic callers or (847) 413-3238 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 50243277. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investors relations website at https://investors.treace.com/.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion deformities and related midfoot correction. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction™ system - a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace recently expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty™ Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible correction of the midfoot which could provide further support to hallux valgus patients. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

Contacts:

Treace Medical Concepts

Mark L. Hair

Chief Financial Officer

mhair@treace.net

(904) 373-5940

Investors:

Gilmartin Group

Lynn Lewis or Vivian Cervantes

IR@treace.net