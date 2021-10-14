Wiz Khalifa & Antoni Tudisco to Release Collaborative NFT Collection Exclusively on Portion via Palm Network

New York City, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portion to Drop an Exclusive 10 Piece Collection on the environmentally friendly Palm Sidechain.



Multi-platinum GRAMMY & Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa is now expanding his prolific creative output into the NFT space by partnering with renowned 3D artist Antoni Tudisco for a limited edition NFT drop on Friday, October 15. Sustainably minted on the Palm network, the collection will drop via Portion.

WIZ KHALIFA X ANTONI TUDISCO NFT DROP

The limited edition collection consists of 10 editions of 10 individual pieces (100 in total), priced at $2,500 each. The cross-genre collaboration was simply the result of two artists who admired each other and seized the opportunity to collaborate in a new format. Each piece began with Wiz selecting musical and stylistic elements from his recent work - no surprise, weed is a central theme - which Tudisco then meshed with his signature lush 3D surreal hyperpop style. The resulting works are seamlessly intertwined creations that will become collector’s items for fans of both artists.

Of the announcement, Wiz said, "Creating my first NFT has been so exciting and collaborating with Antoni on it has been a great experience."

"I am a big fan of Wiz, when I got the email to have the opportunity to collaborate with him on a collection, it was a no brainer. I've been a supporter since Kush & Orange Juice." said Tudisco. “He was super open on the creative direction and loved everything I prepared and visualized. It was super fun and chill working with him."

Wiz and Antoni are two of the most respected artists in their fields. We are excited to curate their ingenious collaboration and pave the path forward for a new chapter of NFTs.

Both artists are also committed to sustainability, which is why they selected Portion and Palm for this drop. Since Portion and Palm announced their partnership in August, the integration of Portion’s premier online marketplace with Palm’s environmentally-friendly infrastructure has allowed hundreds of artists to mint NFTs for a fraction of the traditional cost while providing a 99.99+% reduction in energy consumption compared to Proof of Work systems.

“More artists entering the NFT space are making environmental sustainability a non-negotiable part of their participation,” said Palm Co-Founder and Palm NFT Studio CEO Dan Heyman. “By combining Palm Network’s sustainability with Portion’s long history of supporting the artistic community, we’re hoping a broader and more diverse set of creators are inspired to pursue their creative visions via blockchain.”

How to Participate in the Drop

To purchase an NFT from this drop, you will need to bridge your crypto over to the Palm network (an energy efficient Ethereum sidechain). If you need help understanding how to do that, see this step-by-step guide.

Giveaway:

We'll be giving away 2 editions from this collection. To enter...

1) Retweet this tweet, tag 3 friends, and follow @portionapp

2) See our #giveaways channel in Discord

About Antoni Tudisco

Creative director & 3D visual artist Antoni Tudisco was born & raised in Hamburg, Germany where he grew up studying media management, web design, and development programming. As a fashion enthusiast, he has worked with top-tier brands Nike, Adidas, Versace, and Puma, and has launched his own brand TUDISCO STUDIO. His surreal and colorful style has been featured in Vogue, Highsnobiety, Hypebeast, and he has collaborated with major artists like Will Smith, Pop Smoke, Swae Lee, and Steve Aoki.

The Wiz x Tudisco NFT collection will be available on Portion beginning October 15th.

Stay tuned for more groundbreaking collaborations brought to you by Portion and Palm NFT Studio.

Social links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PortionApp

Discord: https://discord.gg/portion

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/portionapp/

Media contact

Company: Portion

Contact Name: Cheryl Douglass

E-mail: cheryl@portion.io

Website: www.portion.io

Source Link