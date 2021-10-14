Kryptomon, the highly anticipated NFT game, is set to launch on the 15th of October 2021

Italy, Rome, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hottest new Play To Earn NFT game currently in the works, Kryptomon has gone from strength to strength with the various announcements it’s released in the past weeks. Having attracted more than 100,000 sign ups pre-launch and backed by industry titans like Simplex, the Kryptomon team have been working alongside a triple A game studio to design a world class game and will be launching version 0.5 on the 15th of October 2021.



At launch, players will meet their Kryptomon partners for the first time as all 5000 odd Kryptomon eggs currently in circulation will be ready to hatch. In addition to the latest system and UI upgrades which will allow trainers to seamlessly access all released features from within the Kryptomon website, players can look forward to beginning their journey as a Kryptomon trainer by training and breeding their Kryptomons in a future version 1 launch sometime in Q4 2021.

A final feature worth mentioning is the upcoming release of the Kryptomon marketplace. Players will soon be able to trade their Kryptomon NFTs directly within the Kryptomon ecosystem, providing a smoother gaming and trading experience for the community.

Kryptomon Egg NFTs

With demand for the eggs far outstripping the supply, Kryptomon eggs are averaging for approximately $400 on the secondary market at time of writing. One of the rarest Kryptomon eggs, a Generation 0 Kryptomon (of which there will only ever be 100 in the world) was also recently sold for an eye watering $15,356.6!

For interested players that aren’t keen on investing $15,000, fret not! The Kryptomon team have released a series of puzzles with 3 Kryptomon eggs as a reward every week. Players will need to rely on their superior wit and deductive skills in a race to be the first ones to solve the weekly challenge and win the chance to become a Kryptomon trainer.

Umberto Canessa Cerchi (founder & CEO of Kryptomon), said:

“To commemorate the day Kryptomons hatch all around the world, here’s a special clue for all of our trainers in this week’s puzzle challenge: What do singing, dashes and the Kryptomon website all have in common?”

300K $KMON Airdrop Hatching Day Celebration

That’s not all! In addition to the weekly challenge, the Kryptomon team have recently launched their 300K $KMON Airdrop Hatching Day Celebration event! A 2 week challenge beginning the 12th of October 2021, each participant is guaranteed to win and walk away with a portion of the 300,000 KMON prize pool.

Simply complete a series of tasks ranging from following the official Kryptomon Twitter account to introducing friends to the game in order to earn points. There are even daily actions that will reward participants with bonus points! The more points you have, the larger percentage of the 300,000 KMON pool you’ll be entitled to.

3 lucky participants will even walk away at the end of the competition a Kryptomon trainer, with each winning an additional Generation 9 Kryptomon egg!

To participate in the airdrop event and win some $KMON, click here to get started.

What is Kryptomon?

Kryptomon is a highly anticipated Play To Earn crypto NFT game that runs on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Kryptomon will be a much more appealing option to mainstream players due to it’s low gas fees, unlike other platforms that charge higher fees for transactions. Community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual monsters — Kryptomons — each of which is a completely unique digital asset connected to an NFT. Each has a unique but mutable genetic code (genotype) that determines all of the aspects — physical and behavioral — of the creature. In short — think Pokémon meets CryptoKitties and Tamagotchi.

KMON tokens will be used by Kryptomon Trainers for a variety of different reasons within the Kryptomon world, ranging from breeding their creatures, to buying items and power-ups within the game itself.

