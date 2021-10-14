CORRECTION -- Former Homeland Security Leader Miles Taylor Announces “Renew” Candidates

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Stand Up Republic, please note that the listed contact information was incorrect. The corrected release with updated contact information follows:

Amidst an ongoing civil war in the Republican Party, former Trump administration whistleblower Miles Taylor announced that his organization, the Renew America Movement , will be backing “rational” candidates in high-profile congressional races next year against “radical” Republicans.



The list includes nearly two-dozen moderate Republicans, Independents, Democrats—such as Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who voted for Trump’s impeachment—most of whom are expected to face difficult House races in 2022 against Trump-endorsed candidates.

Taylor co-founded RAM this summer with the goal of defeating extremist GOP figures and replacing them with candidates dedicated to restoring a “common-sense coalition” in American politics. The organization is led by former Republican governors, members of Congress, cabinet secretaries, and state officials.

Taylor, who has been a vocal critic of Trump since resigning in protest as chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, previously ran the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR) , which later merged with Evan McMullin’s Stand Up Republic .

Miles Taylor on the Movement against GOP Extremists

In an interview, Taylor vowed to defend “honorable Republicans,” while also pledging to “defeat extremists and defend the republic wherever we can” by recruiting a new generation of centrist politicians.

While Taylor laid out plans to “invest in a deeper pro-democracy bench” in Congress, his organization’s announcement also came with an implicit threat. Miles Taylor and his co-founders have pledged to reform the GOP, but if unsuccessful, offered that they would “hasten the creation of an alternative”—suggesting the start of a third party.

Dozens of prominent Republican, ex-GOP, and independent leaders have backed the group’s efforts , including former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele; former Governors Bill Weld, Christine Todd Whitman, and Arne Carlson; former CIA director Michael Hayden, Education Secretary Mary Peters, and Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff; political commentators George Conway and Charlie Sykes; and an array of former members of Congress, such as Charlie Dent, Barbara Comstock, and Denver Riggleman.

“We will not wait forever for the GOP to clean up its act,” Taylor declared . “If we cannot save the Republican Party from itself, we will help save America from the Republican Party.”

Miles Taylor, who is known for exposing presidential misconduct as “Anonymous” in a viral op-ed and a New York Times best-selling book, A WARNING , made clear that such a political reform movement must be based on founding principles and “divorced from the GOP’s chronic corruption and obsessive cult of personality around a deeply flawed (and twice-impeached) man.”

What’s Next?

Social-media users cheered the long-awaited announcement, as Twitter and Facebook supporters expressed relief in what Miles Taylor called , “a resistance of the rationals against the radicals in the GOP.”

RAM’s candidate watchlist is the first in a series of political announcements from the group, which is soon expected to roll out a list of the most right-wing GOP figures that they’ll be targeting in the midterms.

“We’re not going to let people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz avoid accountability,” he warned.

In media appearances, RAM’s organizers hinted at more to come. “Extremists may have fired the first shot in this moral struggle for America’s future,” they wrote , “but with truth as our lodestar, those laboring to renew America will fire the last.”

In addition to the reform initiative, Taylor recently announced plans to donate more than 90 percent of the royalties from his book to pro-democracy nonprofits supporting press freedom and countering authoritarianism.

Contact:



Press Team

Stand Up Republic

info@standuprepublic.com

www.renewamericamovement.com



SOURCE: Stand Up Republic



