Looking Glass Labs Sells NFT Offering for $6.2 Million in 37 Minutes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (“LG Labs” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its flagship studio for non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) House of Kibaa (“HoK”) recently conducted the successful sale (collectively, the “Drop”) of a class of NFTs known as GenZeroes (singularly, “GenZero”). In just 37 minutes, all 10,000 of HoK’s GenZeroes were sold and subsequently delivered to more than 3,000 unique blockchain wallets, for aggregate proceeds to LG Labs of approximately $6,200,000.



Additionally, LG Labs is entitled to collect 5% of the gross amount of any and all GenZeroes re-sold in the secondary market in perpetuity, through a royalty provision encoded into each smart blockchain contract of all GenZeroes. As of October 13, 2021, approximately $4,300,000 of GenZeroes have been re-sold in the secondary market, thereby earning the Company an additional $215,000 in royalty revenue within weeks of GenZeroes initially being offered to the market. HoK is available on OpenSea – a leading global NFT marketplace – where GenZeroes are currently bought and sold.

GenZeroes is a new multi-media franchise and is being developed in collaboration with several artists with work experience that includes projects for both the StarWars and Marvel franchises. All 10,000 GenZeroes sold in the Drop were unique, three-dimensional avatars and each GenZero has varying attributes (e.g., colours, background graphics, body type and colour, etc.). Due to the range of body parts and variety of attributes available, no duplicate avatar was created and therefore all GenZeroes are rare and valuable.

In the near future, LG Labs intends to conduct a new Drop of NFTs representing land assets in the forthcoming HoK metaverse. More information about that Drop will be provided in due course. For more information about HoK and GenZeroes, please visit the following web pages: https://houseofkibaa.com/ and https://genzeroes.com.

Management Commentary

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LG Labs, said, “We are extremely pleased with the success of the GenZeroes Drop, which was completed in such a short amount of time. Having been involved in the blockchain industry since 2012, I have witnessed several crowd-sales experience prodigious success on account of highly engaged and enthusiastic supporters. I am very grateful for our talented and committed team members, as well as for our ever-growing base of HoK supporters who are validating our business model as we build out the HoK metaverse with new and innovative NFTs.”

“In our Drop, the 10,0000 GenZeroes proved so popular that countless aspiring HoK metaverse participants were unable to acquire a GenZero in the drop. Fortunately, the active re-sale market for GenZeroes has provided those people with the opportunity to become owners of GenZeroes. And thanks to blockchain technology, LG Labs is able to continue earning revenues in the form of 5% royalties from the sale of all GenZeroes in the secondary market, which is simply amazing,” added Mr. Banks.

Corporate Update

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick O’Flaherty to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. O’Flaherty is a qualified Chartered Accountant in Canada with Deloitte. He has over 15 years of experience in financial services, with a specific focus on accounting and wealth management, and has worked with some of the largest companies in Canada including Shaw Communications, RBC Royal Bank, and CIBC Wood Gundy. LG Labs also announces the resignation of Mr. Eugene Beukman from its Board of Directors. The Company thanks Mr. Beukman for his contributions and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Additionally, LG Labs has granted an aggregate of 6,000,000 incentive share purchase options to its directors, officer and consultants. Each share purchase option is exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share of the Company. The options vest over a period of 18 months, in one-third tranches of equal size, after the passing of each successive six-month period.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs is a digital agency specializing in non-fungible token (“NFT”) architecture, immersive extended reality (“XR”) metaverse design and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa (“HoK”), is a digital studio at the forefront of technologies in the blockchain, NFT and XR metaverse sectors. HoK designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which provides utilities and platform tools that enable users to showcase their individual style and NFT collections within a proprietary metaverse.

