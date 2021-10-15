Miami, FL, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) is a community driven token that launched on the Binance blockchain October 1st at a $500,000 market cap and is currently at $18,000,000 market cap. Binance tweeted, “It’s time to accelerate #BinanceSmartChain’s journey towards scaling and mass adoption. We’re announcing the biggest growth fund in the history of crypto — the $1 billion fund to push the adoption of not only BSC but the whole blockchain industry,” The Doxxed Developer, Brian Sumner was previously part of the Baby Doge team which became one of the most popular Doge coins reaching over $1 billion market cap.





Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) Releases their Swap & Full Staking Farm with Rewards over 3000% APR right as Alt Coins Heat Up

Galaxy Heroes Coin has their own unique superheroes and the galaxy NFTs are in collaboration with several popular NFT artists. NFTs are really starting to heat up. Decrypt reports that Visa is to help creators and small businesses learn about NFTs and crypto. “We believe that we are at the beginning of a digital renaissance in the world of art and content creation—a flourishing ecosystem of artists, musicians, writers, photographers, and curators building communities at the intersection of culture and commerce,” tweeted Cuy Sheffield, Visa vice president and head of crypto.

The Galaxy Heroes DEX and Galactic Farms were released on October 3rd and offer over 3,000% APR in rewards. The farm already has over $5 million staked. Bitcoin looks to be starting the bullish trend in the crypto markets and according to CoinTelegraph the Defi and Dex volumes are soaring. A closer look at the available data also shows that layer-two protocols and layer-one Ethereum competitors have also seen some of the biggest gains over the past week, led by Avalanche-based protocols like Trader Joe and Pangolin, as well as the Fantom network. Above all else, what the recent data shows is that the decentralized finance ecosystem is performing as it was originally intended by providing an uncensorable way for crypto holders to transact outside of the control and purview of governments and financial regulators.

“Right now if you take in account all the factors at hand it looks to be a great time to be investing in ALT coins and I am glad I was able to create a SAFU opportunity that provides extra utility and a high APR% for investors with Galaxy Heroes Coin.” , says Lead Developer Brian Sumner.

Not Investment Advice

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a Professional financial advisor before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

Information Accuracy

All the information provided is subject to change at any time due to market conditions or source retractions including editorial modifications.

For more information, press only:

Brian Sumner

contact@galaxyheroescoin.com

Email

For more information:

Website: www.galaxyheroescoin.com







