Ovie Mughelli Shares Tips for an All-Pro Tailgate With TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The challenge of playing college football during a pandemic is requiring schools and fans to adjust the traditional game-day experience for activities inside and outside stadiums this fall. That means football fans will have to get more creative than ever for their game-day experience. Ovie Mughelli was a bruising fullback for more than a decade. The former All-Pro player was known for punishing linebackers, but also for his engaging personality and ability to have fun with his teammates both on and off the field. Ovie shares ideas to liven up any tailgate or game-watching party.

ADDING BIG FLAVORS TO GAME DAY FEASTS

Add some big flavors with Angostura aromatic bitters! They make more than just drinks taste good. They are Ovie's secret ingredient for adding flavor to all of his favorite tailgating treats like BBQ rib marinades, dips, and burgers. Angostura bitters are the essential ingredient in many world-famous drinks, but they can also enhance the flavor of all your favorite tailgating dishes. Try adding a dash or two to burgers on the grill, or a spoonful to mac and cheese or ketchup at the next pre-game event. Angostura Cocoa bitters in a marinade can also boost the flavor of BBQ ribs. For more information, visit angosturabitters.com

BEST TAILGATING TIP FOR BEVERAGES

The Ball Aluminum Cup is a game-changer for tailgating. It's a sustainable way for fans across the country to enjoy their favorite cold beverage while cheering for their team on game day. They are made from infinitely recyclable aluminum, so whether enjoying an adult beverage, iced tea, soda or lemonade, the cup, just like a can, can be used, recycled and put back on a store shelf in just 60 days. For more information, visit www.ball.com/aluminumcups

FAVORITE GO-TO PRE-GAME MEAL

Whether hosting a squad of meat lovers, a team of vegans or something in between, Gardein has the perfect plant-based solution for all favorite game day recipes with the new Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n. These tenders, nuggets and fillets look, cook and taste just like real chicken, and they are perfect for dozens of recipes like Chik'n Parm Bites and the Ultimate Plant-based Chik'n Biscuit Sandwich sliders. Chili lovers can enjoy Gardein's two new plant-based varieties, available with or without beans. For the grill try the Ultimate Black Bean, Chickpea, or Falafel Burger. For more information, visit www.gardein.com

Site

tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images











Image 1: Ovie Mughelli





Tailgating Tips and Recipes









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment