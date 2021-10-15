Listing of subsequent bonds issued by SSG BidCo on Nasdaq Stockholm

SSG BidCo A/S ("SSG") has increased its outstanding senior secured callable floating rate bonds due 2024 with ISIN SE0013234325 with EUR 7,800,000, issued in a EUR 5,700,000 tranche on 27 August 2021 and a EUR 2,100,000 tranche on 17 September 2021 (the "Subsequent Bonds").

In accordance with the terms and conditions for the Subsequent Bonds, SSG has applied for admission to trading of the Subsequent Bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm. In connection therewith, SSG has prepared a securities note (which forms a prospectus together with the registration document prepared by SSG, dated as well as approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on 13 November 2020) which has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus is available at SSG's website, www.ssgbidco.com , and at the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, www.fi.se .

The first day of trading of the Subsequent Bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm is expected to be 15 October 2021.

Further information

For further questions, please contact: CEO Carsten Fensholt Carsten.Fensholt@ssg.dk or Group CFO Pernille Damm Nielsen Pernille.d.nielsen@ssg.dk

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 15 October 2021 at 08:00 CET.