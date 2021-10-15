Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 902 shares during the period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 13 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 October 2021 to 13 October 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 7 October 2021 114 34.99 35.00 34.90 3 989 8 October 2021 386 34.90 35.00 34.80 13 471 11 October 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 12 October 2021 900 36.24 36.68 35.64 32 616 13 October 2021 1 502 36.86 37.00 36.60 55 364 Total 2 902 - - - 105 440









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 7 October 2021 500 35.09 35.24 34.90 17 545 8 October 2021 200 35.10 35.10 35.10 7 020 11 October 2021 3 600 35.84 36.16 35.00 129 024 12 October 2021 7 200 36.55 37.04 36.00 263 160 13 October 2021 2 300 37.09 37.22 36.80 85 307 Total 13 800 - - - 502 056

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 90 371 shares. On 13 October 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 239 731 own shares out of 60 446 061 issued shares (or 5.36 % of all outstanding shares).





Attachment