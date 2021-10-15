The Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market is expected to grow by $ 6.98 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176540/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing industrial waste and growing investments in smart waste recycling. In addition, growing industrial waste is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe analysis includes service and type segments.



The industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Service

Collection service

Recycling service

Incineration service

Landfill service

By Type

Construction waste

Mining and quarrying waste

Manufacturing waste

Energy waste

This study identifies the increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial waste recycling and services market growth in Europe during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe covers the following areas:

Industrial waste recycling and services market sizing

Industrial waste recycling and services market forecast

Industrial waste recycling and services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial waste recycling and services market vendors in Europe that include Biffa Plc, Fortum Oyj, Kuusakoski Group Oy, Marius Pedersen a.s., Norsk Gjenvinning Norge AS, Ragn-Sells Group, REMONDIS SE and Co. KG, Sims Lifecycle Services, Inc., SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. Also, the industrial waste recycling and services market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.





