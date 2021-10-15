The Global Cycling Wear Market is expected to grow by $ 3.21 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cycling Wear Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176520/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cycling wear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of cycling to maintain fitness and the growing participation of women in cycling activity. In addition, increased adoption of cycling to maintain fitness is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cycling wear market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The cycling wear market is segmented as below:

By Product

Clothing

Footwear

Others

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisionsas one of the prime reasons driving the cycling wear market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cycling wear market covers the following areas:

Cycling wear market sizing

Cycling wear market forecast

Cycling wear market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cycling wear market vendors that include adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. Also, the cycling wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176520/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________