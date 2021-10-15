The Global Interactive Childrens Books Market is expected to grow by $ 590.23 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Childrens Books Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176505/?utm_source=GNW

53% during the forecast period. Our report on the interactive children’s books market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by using interactive books for early literacy and the growing popularity of eBooks. In addition, using interactive books for early literacy is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The interactive children’s books market analysis includes distribution channel and type segments and geographic landscape.



The interactive children’s books market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Type

Physical books

eBooks

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing use of gamification for interactive learningas one of the prime reasons driving the interactive children’s books market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interactive children’s books market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Arbordale Publishing LLC, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Corus Entertainment Inc., Hogs Back Books Ltd., Koehler Books, Lagardere SCA, Lerner Publishing Group Inc., and Scholastic Inc. Also, the interactive children’s books market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

