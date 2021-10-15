The Worldwide Audio Codec Industry is Expected to Reach $8.64 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Audio Codec Market (2021-2026) by Component Type, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Audio Codec Market is estimated to be USD 6.1 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.64 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.
Market Dynamics
The expansion of the global audio codec market is being derived by factors such as the rising population and increasing disposable income of the people and the availability of low-cost mobile devices, tablets, and other devices such as television. Audio codecs influence consumers' listening experiences, whether using headphones, earbuds, or Bluetooth speakers. As a result, as the smartphone industry grows, so will the need for audio codecs. In addition, Technological advancements, innovations bought in by the key market players, and increased internet penetration are some other aspects that are positively affecting and creating opportunities for the growth of the global audio codec industry.
However, the issue of ongoing component size optimization in audio codec devices is restraining the market. In addition, with technological advancements, the use of optical media goods is gradually decreasing, which is negatively influencing and creating a challenge for the global audio codec market's growth.
The Global Audio Codec Market is segmented based on Component Type, Application, and Geography.
Recent Developments
1. AMS launches industry's smallest proximity sensor to enable integration of new functionality in space-constrained wireless earbuds - 16th February 2021.
2. Qualcomm Technologies launched the aptX voice audio, a new voice codec that provides high-definition voice quality over a connection using Bluetooth wireless technology - 6th January 2020.
3. Broadcom Completes Acquisition of Symantec Enterprise Security Business - 4th November 2019
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are AMS AG, Analog Devices, Inc, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, ATC LABS, BARIX AG etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Audio Codec Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Penetration of Smartphones
4.1.2 Emergence Of IoT Enabled Devices
4.1.3 Rise in Disposable Income
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Declining Usage of Optical Media Products
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Rising Demand for Infotainment Systems
4.3.2 Increasing On-Board Entertainment
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Constant Optimization of Component Size
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Audio Codec Market, By Component Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware-Based Audio Codec
6.2.1 Mono Codec
6.2.2 Stereo Codec
6.2.3 Multi-Channel Codec
6.3 Software Based Audio Codec
6.3.1 Non-Compression
6.3.2 Lossy Compression
6.3.3 Lossless Compression
7 Global Audio Codec Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automobile
7.3 Television Sets
7.4 Smartphones and tablets
7.5 Desktop and laptops
7.6 Headphone, Head Sets and Wearable devices
7.7 Music & Media Devices and Home Theatres
7.8 Gaming consoles
7.9 Others
8 Global Audio Codec Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 South America
8.3.1 Brazil
8.3.2 Argentina
8.3.3 Chile
8.3.4 Colombia
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 UK
8.4.2 France
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 Italy
8.4.5 Spain
8.4.6 Netherlands
8.4.7 Sweden
8.4.8 Russia
8.4.9 Rest of Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.5.1 China
8.5.2 Japan
8.5.3 India
8.5.4 Indonesia
8.5.5 Malaysia
8.5.6 South Korea
8.5.7 Australia
8.5.8 Sri Lanka
8.5.9 Thailand
8.5.10 Rest of APAC
8.6 Middle-East and Africa
8.6.1 Qatar
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 United Arab Emirates
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
10 Company Profiles
10.1 AMS AG
10.2 Analog Devices, Inc
10.3 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation
10.4 ATC LABS
10.5 BARIX AG
10.6 Broadcom Corporation
10.7 Cirrus Logic, Inc
10.8 CML Microcircuits
10.9 Digigram
10.10 Dolby Laboratories, Inc
10.11 DSP Group
10.12 Exstreamer
10.13 Fraunhofer IIS
10.14 Integrated Device Technology
10.15 Ittiam Systems
10.16 Maxim Integrated
10.17 Qualcomm Inc
10.18 Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
10.19 Sony Corporation
10.20 STMicroelectronics N.V.
10.21 Synopsys
10.22 Technicolor SA
10.23 Tempo Semiconductor Inc
10.24 Texas Instruments Inc
10.25 Tieline Technology
11 Appendix
