Worldwide High Performance Ceramic Coating Industry to 2030 - Featuring APS Material, Integrated Global Services and Saint Gobain Among Others

At an estimated value of over USD 7.38 billion in 2020, the Global High Performance Ceramic Coating (HPCC) Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period 2021-2030, and valued at over USD 15.82 billion by 2030.

High performance ceramic coatings, also known as high-temperature ceramic coatings are engineered to prevent corrosion of items that are prone to high temperature or harsh weather conditions. In fact, HPCC can withstand constant exposure to temperatures up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It is mainly used in industries such as automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, construction, and electrical among others. The rising demand for wash proof coatings that can also act as a thermal barrier, in these industries are expected to boost the demand of high-performance ceramic coating market. However, factors such as extreme brittleness, instances of de-bonding, and higher cost as they require additional equipment, supplies and labor are few factors expected to hamper the market growth to some extent.



The high-performance ceramic coating market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end use industry and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into oxide coatings, carbide coatings and nitride coatings. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into thermal spray, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition and other technologies. On the basis of end user industry, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, general industrial tools & machinery, healthcare and others. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.



North America holds the major market share owing to the increased adoption of high-performance ceramic coating in its defense industry. Also, advancements in technological and infrastructural sectors are creating demand for high performance ceramics in this region. However, Asia pacific is expected to show rapid growth with gradual increase in market share owing to the expansion of automotive and energy industries in countries such as China, India, Japan and Vietnam.



Competitive Landscape:

According to the report, some the key players in the market are A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Inc., APS Material, Inc., Aremco Products, Inc, A.W. Chesterton Company, Bodycote Plc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Integrated Global Services, Inc., Kurt J. Lesker Company, Linde plc and Saint Gobain S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million Usd



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities



5. Global High Performance Ceramic Coating Market, by Product Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Oxide Coatings

5.3. Nitride Coatings

5.4. Carbide Coatings



6. Global High Performance Ceramic Coating Market, by Technology

6.1. Overview

6.2. Thermal Spray

6.3. Physical Vapor Deposition

6.4. Chemical Vapor Deposition

6.5. Other Technologies



7. Global High Performance Ceramic Coating Market, by End Use Industry

7.1. Overview

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Aerospace & Defense

7.4. General Industrial Tools & Machinery

7.5. Healthcare

7.6. Other Industries



8. Global High Performance Ceramic Coating Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Rest of World



9. Company Profiles

9.1. A&A Thermal Spray Coatings, Inc.

9.2. Aps Material, Inc.

9.3. Aremco Products, Inc

9.4. A.W. Chesterton Company

9.5. Bodycote plc

9.6. Dupont De Nemours, Inc

9.7. Integrated Global Services, Inc.

9.8. Kurt J. Lesker Company

9.9. Linde plc

9.10. Saint Gobain S.A.



