Global Water Purifier Market (2021 to 2030) - by Technology, Distribution Channel, Portability, End-user and Region

The Water Purifier Market was valued USD 36.02 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 107.25 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021-2030.

Water Purifiers help to improve the taste of water and also removes impurities such as lead, mercury, and toxins from water. Drinking purified water can improve our digestion system and make our skin glow. There are different types of water purifiers available in the market such as RO water filter, UV water filter, activated charcoal water purifier, Zero Water Wastage RO purifier and carbon- filter water purifier. The water purifier market is witnessing significant growth due to the factors such as scarcity of water and rising waterborne diseases. Also, growing awareness about the benefits of drinking quality water and surging demand for water purifiers from urban areas for purifying the municipal water are expected to boost the market growth. However, availability of various substitutes in the market such as packaged drinking water and portable pump filters are hampering the growth of water purifier market to an extent.



The water purifier market share has been segmented in the basis of technology, distribution channel, portability, end-user and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into UV, RO, and gravity based. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into retail sales, direct sales, and online. On the basis of portability, the market is classified into portable and non-portable. On the basis of end- user, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.



Asia Pacific holds the lion share of the water purifier market during the forecast period, as the region accommodates almost 60% of the world's population in countries including China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and others. Europe holds the second largest market share due to increasing practice of water recycling projects, rising adoption of RO water purifiers, significant demand from the municipal and industrial sectors and stringent guidelines for water treatment.



However, North America is expected to grow steadily in terms of market share during the forecast period This is attributed to the factors such as surging number of waterborne diseases, industrial development leading to water pollution and rising health concerns.



Competitive Landscape:

According to the report, the key players of the market are Amway Corporation, A. O. Smith Corporation (Aquasana Inc.), Best Water Technology, Eureka Forbes Limited, Halo Source Inc., Kent Ro System Ltd., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (SUEZ), and Tata Chemicals Ltd.



