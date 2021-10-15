The Global Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 273.19 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 25.09% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Industry Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377721/?utm_source=GNW

19 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 25.09% during the forecast period. Our report on the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for food sterilization, increase in demand for minimally processed food, and rise in the use of PEF for fruit and vegetable processing. In addition, increased need for food sterilization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

Liquid food

Solid food

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the introduction of new PEF systems as one of the prime reasons driving the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of PEF systems as an alternative to thermal pasteurization and the growing popularity of low field strength PEF systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market covers the following areas:

Food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market sizing

Food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market forecast

Food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market vendors that include CoolWave Processing BV, Diversified Technologies Inc., Elea vertriebs und vermarktungsgesellschaft mbh, EnergyPulse Systems Lda, Food Physics LLC, montena technology sa, Pulsemaster, ScandiNova Systems AB, and Wek-Tec e. K. Also, the food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

