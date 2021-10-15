The Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market is expected to grow by $ 338.88 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 22.04% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Substation Wide Area Monitoring System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372354/?utm_source=GNW

88 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 22.04% during the forecast period. Our report on the substation wide area monitoring system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in smart grid projects and increasing electrification and networks. In addition, rising investments in smart grid projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The substation wide area monitoring system market analysis includes the solution segment and geographic landscape.



The substation wide area monitoring system market is segmented as below:

By Solution

Communication network

Services

Hardware and software

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing need to reduce power outagesas one of the prime reasons driving the substation wide area monitoring system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on substation wide area monitoring system market covers the following areas:

Substation wide area monitoring system market sizing

Substation wide area monitoring system market forecast

Substation wide area monitoring system market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading substation wide area monitoring system market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Electric Power Group LLC, General Electric Co., KEPCO KDN, NR Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, Studio Elektronike d.o.o. Rijeka, and Vizimax Inc.. Also, the substation wide area monitoring system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372354/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________