Global Wind Energy Maintenance, Repair and Replacement Patent Review Report 2021: 7095 Patents and Patent Applications Prepared by Applicants from 28 Countries and Registered in 43 Patent Offices

The review includes 7095 patents and patent applications, prepared by applicants from 28 countries and registered in 43 patent offices. The patent documents mention 1386 applicants and 1402 IPC subgroups.

As of the date of compilation of the present review about 550 inventions published in 2020 were found, processed, and registered, which obviously is not the all-embracing result.

It should be taken into consideration that the process of publication of new patent documents in national and generally-accessible databases take certain time, while their determination and processing are comprehensive and time-consuming procedures that could not be finished by the middle of 2021. Hence, 2020 data are often excluded from the comparative analysis and only provided as a general information.

Summary

Wind energy is one of the most significant and successful areas of modern energy based on renewable sources. Over the past 10 years the share of wind energy in world electricity production has increased from about 1% to 5%, while its total capacity has amounted to about 50% of all renewable energy capacities.

The volume of installed capacities of wind energy in 2020 reached about 100 GW, and the cumulative volume - more than 700 GW. The three world leaders in installed wind power facilities include China, the USA, and Germany. In China in 2020, the volume of newly installed capacity was about 60% of the global.

The review contains: distribution of documents by years; by bibliographical and technological indicators; by top patent offices; by lead countries for inventive activity; analysis of non-resident participation; correlation of International Patent Classification indices; analysis of activity of the most productive applicants; shares of participation of applicants in the intellectual property registry; rating evaluation of patent documents using original methodology; analysis of major manufacturing operations and equipment.

For each of the patent documents selected for the examination in the present review the characteristics of unified indicators were preliminary defined, they include: technical problems, types of inventive solutions employed, belonging to one or another technological segment. This allows the internal content for each of the indicators in the aggregate array of documents to be visualized, for instance, to define the sequence and proportional correlation of technical problems the inventive solutions disclosed in the texts aim to solve.

The review provides data relating to the patenting activity in the leading patent offices, including USPTO (US), EPO (States to the European Patent Convention), CNIPA (CN), KIPO (KR), JPO (JP), CIPO (CA), IP Australia (AU), DPMA (DE), TIPO (TW), DKPTO (DK).

It contains a detailed description of the results of patenting activity for the leading applicants, including Wobben Properties GmbH, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, General Electric, Siemens Group, Wobben Aloys, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Senvion Deutschland GmbH, Goldwind, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Vestas Offshore Wind A/S.

Statistical data is presented in two comparative variants - for patents granted during the entire analytical period and for applications published during the last five years.

