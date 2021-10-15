The Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market is expected to grow by $ 842.37 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.74% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336684/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of VTE and increasing demand for IVCF placement procedures. In addition, the increasing incidence of VTE is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market is segmented as below:

By Product

Optional IVCFs and temporary IVCFs

Permanent IVCFs

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

This study identifies the advances in IVCF retrieval and placement techniquesas one of the prime reasons driving the inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market covers the following areas:

Inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market sizing

Inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market forecast

Inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market vendors that include Adient Medical Inc., ALN, Argon Medical Devices Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical LLC, and Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. Also, the inferior vena cava (IVC) filters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336684/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________