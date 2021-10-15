The Global Juicer Market is expected to grow by $ 700.33 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Juicer Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303735/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the juicer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles and rise in the number of juice bars. In addition, rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The juicer market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.
The juicer market is segmented as below:
By Product
Centrifugal juicer
Masticating juicer
Triturating juicer
By End-user
Residential
Commercial
By Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
MEA
South America
This study identifies the rise in the discretionary income of consumersas one of the prime reasons driving the juicer market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on juicer market covers the following areas:
Juicer market sizing
Juicer market forecast
Juicer market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading juicer market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Cuisinart, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., and Sharp Corp. Also, the juicer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.
The Global Juicer Market is expected to grow by $ 700.33 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period
