The Global Juicer Market is expected to grow by $ 700.33 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Juicer Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303735/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the juicer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles and rise in the number of juice bars. In addition, rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The juicer market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The juicer market is segmented as below:

By Product

Centrifugal juicer

Masticating juicer

Triturating juicer

By End-user

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

This study identifies the rise in the discretionary income of consumersas one of the prime reasons driving the juicer market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on juicer market covers the following areas:

Juicer market sizing

Juicer market forecast

Juicer market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading juicer market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Breville USA Inc., Cuisinart, Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Kuvings, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Corp., and Sharp Corp. Also, the juicer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303735/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________