The Global Bot Market is expected to grow by $ 1.59 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 25.67% during the forecast period

Our report on the bot market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost benefits of bot services and need to support a virtualized IT ecosystem. In addition, the cost benefits of bot services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bot market analysis includes end-user and service segments and geographic landscape.



The bot market is segmented as below:

By End-user

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Media

Others

By Service

Framework

Platform

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the transformation of the ICT infrastructureas one of the prime reasons driving the bot market growth during the next few years. Also, will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on bot market covers the following areas:

Bot market sizing

Bot market forecast

Bot market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bot market vendors that include [24]7.ai Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., Inbenta Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., Pandorabots Inc., and Vergic AB. Also, the bot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

