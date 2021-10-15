Outlook on the AI in Telecommunication Global Market to 2026 - Cloud-Based AI Offerings in the Telecommunication Industry Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI in Telecommunication Market (2021-2026) by Component, Technology, Application, Deployment Mode, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global AI in Telecommunication Market is estimated to be USD 1.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38%.
Key factors such as the advent of 5G technologies in mobile networks, growing demand for effective and efficient network management solutions have been driving the overall AI in the Telecommunication market growth. Increasing AI-embedded smartphones and the growing adoption of AI solutions in various telecom applications are likely to further drive market growth. Telecom vendors commonly use AI for customer service applications, such as chatbots and virtual assistants, to address many support requests for installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting. To improve customer experience, telecom operators are adopting AI.
Conversely, incompatibility between telecommunication systems and AI technology, which leads to integration complexity in these solutions, is the major restraint for the market growth. Also, the lack of skilled expertise and privacy & identity concerns of individuals are some other factors hindering the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Adoption of AI for Various Applications in the Telecommunication Industry
- AI Can Be the Key to Self-Driving Telecommunication Networks
- Increased Need for Monitoring the Content Spread on Telecommunication Networks
- Growing Demand for Effective and Efficient Network Management Solutions
Restraints
- Incompatibility Concerns
Opportunities
- Cloud-Based AI Offerings in the Telecommunication Industry
- Utilization of AI-Enabled Smartphones
Challenges
- Privacy and Identity Concerns of Individuals
- Lack of expertise
The Global AI in Telecommunication Market is segmented based on Component, Technology, Application, Deployment Mode, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Google, AT&T, H2O.ai, Infosys, Intel, Salesforce, Nvidia, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqv4u5