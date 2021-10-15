The Global High-End Bicycle Market is expected to grow by $ 3.88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166447/?utm_source=GNW

00% during the forecast period. Our report on the high-end bicycle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of e-commerce and growing disposable income. In addition, the growing popularity of e-commerce is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The high-end bicycle market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The high-end bicycle market is segmented as below:

By Product

Hybrid bikes

Mountain bikes

Road bikes

Track bikes

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing adoption of e-bikesas one of the prime reasons driving the high-end bicycle market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on high-end bicycle market covers the following areas:

High-end bicycle market sizing

High-end bicycle market forecast

High-end bicycle market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high-end bicycle market vendors that include Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. Also, the high-end bicycle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

