The Worldwide Network Security Firewall Industry is Expected to Reach $10+ Billion by 2026

The "Global Network Security Firewall Market(2021-2027) by Component, Solution Type, Signalling Firewall, SMS Firewall, Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Network Security Firewall Market is estimated to be USD 4.37 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.06 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%.
Key factors such as the rising number of cyber-attacks among different industry sectors have compelled the organizations to adopt a robust security solution to prevent and safeguard the organizational data. This has led to a rise in the demand for several network security solutions, such as network security firewall solutions and related security solutions. The increase in the global penetration rate of connected devices such as handheld devices and other smart devices has made faster access to information. It has made sensitive data vulnerable to malicious attackers. Therefore, organizations are willing to invest in network firewall solutions that have benefitted in augmenting the market growth. Other factors such as increasing demand for Next-gen networking solutions and the advancements in digital transformation are further promoting the development of the market.
Conversely, the budgetary constraints, the low initiative towards firewall maintenance are likely to hinder the market's growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Importance of Network Security and Privacy across Organizations
- High Penetration of Connected Devices
- Implementation of Next-Generation Networking Technologies
- Advancement of Digital Transformation in the Telecommunications Industry
Restraints
- Lack of Preventive Firewall Maintenance
- Budget Constraints
- Absence of Basic Network Firewall Restoration
Opportunities
- Growth in Investment to Improve the Network Security Measures
- Growing Demand for SMS firewalls
- Increasing Adoption of Network Function Virtualization
- Increasing Government Regulations
Challenges
- Growing Grey Route Fraudulent Mechanism
The Global Network Security Firewall Market is segmented based on Component, Solution Type, Signalling Firewall, SMS Firewall, Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Adaptive Mobile Security, AMD Telecom SA, ANAM Technologies, Cellusys, Cisco Systems, Mobelium, Omobio Pvt. Ltd., Openmind Networks, SAP SE, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services
7 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Solution Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Signalling firewall
7.3 SMS firewall
8 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Signalling Firewall
8.1 Introduction
8.2 SS7 firewall
8.3 Diameter firewall
8.4 Others
9 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By SMS Firewall
9.1 Introduction
9.2 A2P messaging
9.3 P2A messaging
10 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Service
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Professional service
10.2.1 Deployment and integration
10.2.2 Consulting
10.2.3 Support and maintenance
10.3 Managed service
11 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Deployment
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Cloud-based
11.3 On-premise
11.4 Network Function Virtualization
12 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Organization Size
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
12.3 Large enterprises
13 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Packet Filtering
13.3 Stateful Packet Inspection
13.4 Next Generation Firewall
13.5 Unified Threat Management
13.6 Others
14 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Vertical
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Transportation and Logistics
14.3 BFSI
14.4 Education
14.5 Consumer Goods and Retail
14.6 Manufacturing
14.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
14.8 Travel and Hospitality
14.9 Telecommunication and IT
14.10 Government and Public Sector
14.11 Others
15 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Geography
15.1 Introduction
15.2 North America
15.2.1 US
15.2.2 Canada
15.2.3 Mexico
15.3 South America
15.3.1 Brazil
15.3.2 Argentina
15.4 Europe
15.4.1 UK
15.4.2 France
15.4.3 Germany
15.4.4 Italy
15.4.5 Spain
15.4.6 Rest of Europe
15.5 Asia-Pacific
15.5.1 China
15.5.2 Japan
15.5.3 India
15.5.4 Indonesia
15.5.5 Malaysia
15.5.6 South Korea
15.5.7 Australia
15.5.8 Russia
15.5.9 Rest of APAC
15.6 Rest of the World
15.6.1 Qatar
15.6.2 Saudi Arabia
15.6.3 South Africa
15.6.4 United Arab Emirates
15.6.5 Latin America
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Competitive Scenario
16.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
16.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
16.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
16.3.4 Investments & funding
17 Company Profiles
17.1 SAP SE
17.2 Cisco System Inc
17.3 Mobelium Inc.
17.4 Adaptive Mobile Security
17.5 AMD Telecom SA
17.6 ANAM Technologies
17.7 Fortinet, Inc
17.8 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
17.9 Sophos Ltd
17.10 Juniper Networks, Inc
17.11 Cellusys
17.12 Openmind Networks
17.13 BICS SA
17.14 Watchguard Technology Inc.
17.15 Palo Alto Networks Inc
17.16 Omobio Pvt Ltd.
17.17 Symsoft
17.18 Mobilium Inc
17.19 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
17.20 Tata Communications.
17.21 SonicWall
17.22 Barracuda Networks, Inc
18 Appendix
