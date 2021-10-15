The Global Power Tool Batteries Market is expected to grow by $ 1.75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Tool Batteries Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166378/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the power tool batteries market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in consumer use of power tools and declining lithium-ion battery prices. In addition, increase in consumer use of power tools is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The power tool batteries market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The power tool batteries market is segmented as below:

By Type

Li-ion battery

Nickel battery

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increase in manufacturing of light vehiclesas one of the prime reasons driving the power tool batteries market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on power tool batteries market covers the following areas:

Power tool batteries market sizing

Power tool batteries market forecast

Power tool batteries market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power tool batteries market vendors that include Battery Xpress, BYD Co. Ltd., E One Moli Energy Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Makita Corp., Ryobi Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Also, the power tool batteries market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166378/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________