The Global Industrial Gases Market is expected to grow by $ 744.67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Our report on the industrial gases market for glass industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the augmented demand for glass from the construction industry and expanding glass packaging industry. In addition, the augmented demand for glass from the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial gases market for glass industry analysis includes distribution channel and type segments and geographic landscape.



The industrial gases market for glass industry is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

Merchant liquid distribution

Tonnage distribution

Cylinder and packaged distribution

By Type

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Hydrogen

Acetylene

Others

By Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

This study identifies the flourishing global automotive industryas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial gases market for glass industry growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial gases market for glass industry vendors that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH, Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, HYGEAR, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, Praxair Technology Inc., SOL Spa, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Also, the industrial gases market for glass industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

