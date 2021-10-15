The Global Industrial Gases Market is expected to grow by $ 744.67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933632/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the industrial gases market for glass industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the augmented demand for glass from the construction industry and expanding glass packaging industry. In addition, the augmented demand for glass from the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The industrial gases market for glass industry analysis includes distribution channel and type segments and geographic landscape.
The industrial gases market for glass industry is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
Merchant liquid distribution
Tonnage distribution
Cylinder and packaged distribution
By Type
Nitrogen
Oxygen
Hydrogen
Acetylene
Others
By Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
This study identifies the flourishing global automotive industryas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial gases market for glass industry growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial gases market for glass industry covers the following areas:
Industrial gases market for glass industry sizing
Industrial gases market for glass industry forecast
Industrial gases market for glass industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial gases market for glass industry vendors that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH, Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, HYGEAR, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, Praxair Technology Inc., SOL Spa, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Also, the industrial gases market for glass industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933632/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
The Global Industrial Gases Market is expected to grow by $ 744.67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period
Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the industrial gases market for glass industry and it is poised to grow by $ 744. 67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933632/?utm_source=GNW