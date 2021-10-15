The Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 293.53 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921219/?utm_source=GNW

73% during the forecast period. Our report on the kiteboarding equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased participation and inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics and rising popularity of beach culture and adventure tourism. In addition, increased participation and inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The kiteboarding equipment market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The kiteboarding equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

Kites

Accessories

Boards

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Others

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the strong global economic recoveryas one of the prime reasons driving the kiteboarding equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on kiteboarding equipment market covers the following areas:

Kiteboarding equipment market sizing

Kiteboarding equipment market forecast

Kiteboarding equipment market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kiteboarding equipment market vendors that include Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, Shriro Holdings Ltd., and Switch Kiteboarding. Also, the kiteboarding equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



