The Global Hand Tools Market is expected to grow by $ 2.02 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

Our report on the hand tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by huge demand from developing economies and the growing popularity of DIY activities. In addition, huge demand from developing economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hand tools market analysis includes end-user and application segments and geographic landscape.



The hand tools market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Industrial

Household

By Application

General-purpose

Metal cutting

Others

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing construction marketas one of the prime reasons driving the hand tools market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hand tools market covers the following areas:

Hand tools market sizing

Hand tools market forecast

Hand tools market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hand tools market vendors that include Akar Auto Industries Ltd., Apex Tool Group LLC, Channellock Inc., Emerson Electric Co., IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., JPW Industries Inc., Kennametal Inc., Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Also, the hand tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



