Microbiome Sequencing Services Industry, Forecast to 2027 - Increasing Collaborations Create Growth Opportunities

The Global Microbe Sequencing Services Market is estimated to be worth USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.8%.



Effective understanding and application of microbiome sequencing services would help in the commercialization of personalized medicine and diet. Hence, the market is extensively driven by research-based communities, especially in the developed economies like the US, which has the presence of NHGRI (National Human Genome Research Institute) supporting the growth of the market.



Due to advancements in technology, there has been a rise in the NGS (Next-Gen Sequencing) to generate microbiome data. Besides, techniques such as novel high-throughput sequencing and new software tools are transforming microbiome studies by providing service at high quality, speed, and high cost. Many companies are additionally concentrating on novel exome sequencing and RNA sequencing applications in niche market segments.



Specific factors that have led to the growth of this market are the rising use of microbiome in genomics, along with the reduced cost of sequencing. However, other factors such as the lack of expertise in the data analysis for the microbiomes with advanced tools shall hinder the growth of this market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increased Focus on Human Microbiome Therapy Reduction in the Cost of Sequencing Human Microbiome as a New Validated Target for Drug Development Human Microbiome Used as an Aid for Early Disease Detection and Diagnosis Increasing Demand for NGS

Restraints Lack of Skilled Professionals for Microbiome Sequencing Services Lack of Awareness Among Physicians and Scientist about Advanced Tools for Data Analysis Barriers in Proving the Causal Link Between Dysbiosis and Disease

Opportunities Investigational New Drug (IND) Requirements for Fecal Microbiota Increasing Collaborations Create Growth Opportunities Increasing Research Investments and Technological Advancements



By Technology, Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing Technology is anticipated to witness the largest growth in the microbiome sequencing market. This growth can be attributed to the advantages offered by shotgun sequencing over other technologies, the rising adoption of shotgun metagenomic sequencing among researchers and healthcare professionals, and the increasing number of metagenomic sequencing-based research activities and investments.



By Products & Services, Reagents & Consumables accounted for the largest share of the market owing to the increasing requirement of sequencing reagents by end-users and the development & commercialization of high-quality reagents & kits.



By End-users, the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company segment is likely to grow fast due to the high fund allocation by the Government as well as the venture capitalist towards the research and development involved in the microbiome sequencing market.



By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. It is mainly attributed to the factors such as the evolving sequencing technology taking place in the region with the US being considered as the most active eco-systems for genomic study. The factors like high funding and research by the Government in the genomic studies and availability of commercial solutions for Next Generation Sequencing data analysis are also propelling the growth of the market in North America.

Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Companies Profiled

