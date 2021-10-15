Tech Impact Receives $6M in H-1B One Workforce Grant Funding

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with, and funded by, the Delaware Department of Labor, Tech Impact received $6 million to place 500 Delaware residents in IT training and certification programs under the US Department of Labor H-1B One Workforce Grant Program, through June 2025. Tech Impact will use the funding, a portion of Delaware's $9 million allocation, as an intermediary with Delaware's workforce system, and will be responsible for recruiting applicants, helping participants build soft skills while they learn their new trade, and then connecting them to employers, in partnership with Delaware's IT Industry Council.

"IT occupations are growing almost twice as fast as overall occupation growth. Tech Impact is thrilled to continue to partner with the state's workforce development programs to not only meet the demand for skilled technology professionals but build a diverse and inclusive tech talent pipeline," said Patrick Callihan, Executive Director at Tech Impact.

The One Workforce grant program provides free training for eligible residents 18 years or older who have their GED or high school diploma to launch careers in IT support, software development, cybersecurity, and software testing. Delaware State University, an HBCU, was also named in the grant and will provide training to 200 individuals in IT support and cybersecurity.

Tech Impact is partnering with leading workforce training programs including Tech Elevator, Code Differently and The Precisionists, Inc. Together, these organizations will engage and prepare Delaware residents with a focus on underemployed individuals, people of color, veterans, citizens reentering the workforce as ex-offenders, women, and individuals with disabilities for in-demand job opportunities in the IT industry. "We recognize the need to invest in the workforce and the need to build a talent pipeline that is diverse and inclusive. We are confident that together with our partners, we will do just that," added Callihan.

Tech Elevator, a coding and career prep bootcamp focused on full-stack software development, is opening a training center at 824 North Market Street in North Wilmington, just blocks from the new Tech Impact Opportunity Center Supported by Barclays. The One Workforce grant will pay for Tech Elevator's student tuition, making its training programs completely free for the duration of the grant. Code Differently, also located along the Wilmington Riverfront, offers a variety of coding classes, and The Precisionists focuses on training and job creation for individuals across a broad range of disabilities. Each of these programs' tuition costs will be covered under this grant.

Tech Impact, a 501 (c)(3) is a leading provider of technology education and solutions for nonprofits and operates proven IT and customer experience workforce development programs designed to help young adults launch their careers. With over a decade of experience in workforce development in the Delaware Valley, Tech Impact has deep partnerships with scores of employers that are seeking tech talent and is creating a diverse and skilled IT workforce.

For those who meet eligibility requirements and are interested in becoming a participant, visit www.techhiredelaware.org and connect directly with a representative from Tech Impact, an Equal Opportunity employer/program. The program is seeking advisors, mentors, and employers to aid in accomplishing the goals of the program.

Equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

