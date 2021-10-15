The Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market is expected to grow by $ 2.61 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04706419/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the construction scaffolding rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in construction activities in developing countries, increasing penetration of rentals, and stringent safety regulations. In addition, rise in construction activities in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The construction scaffolding rental market analysis includes product, end-user, and application segments and geographic landscape.



The construction scaffolding rental market is segmented as below:

By Product

Supported

Mobile

Suspended

By End-user

Non-residential

Residential

By Application

New Construction

Refurbishment

Demolition

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the incorporation of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the construction scaffolding rental market growth during the next few years. Also, improved productivity and safety and the introduction of scaffolding robots will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction scaffolding rental market vendors that include Altrad Group, American Scaffolding Inc., ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES LTD, Ashtead Group Plc, Brand Industrial Services Inc., Condor S.p.A., Pee Kay Scaffolding and Shuttering Ltd., The Brock Group, and United Rentals Inc. Also, the construction scaffolding rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

