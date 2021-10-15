The Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market is expected to grow by $ 9.41 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458523/?utm_source=GNW

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the greenhouse horticulture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses and increased urban demand driving horticultural production. In addition, improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The greenhouse horticulture market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The greenhouse horticulture market is segmented as below:

By Product

Plastic

Glass

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the government support for greenhouse horticulture in developing economiesas one of the prime reasons driving the greenhouse horticulture market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on greenhouse horticulture market covers the following areas:

Greenhouse horticulture market sizing

Greenhouse horticulture market forecast

Greenhouse horticulture market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading greenhouse horticulture market vendors that include Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group SAS, Ridder Drive Systems BV, Rough Brothers Inc, Top Greenhouses Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV. Also, the greenhouse horticulture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

