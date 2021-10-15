The Global Visual Analytics Market is expected to grow by $ 4.39 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Visual Analytics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391096/?utm_source=GNW

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the visual analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing availability and complexity of data and accelerating data use in industries. In addition, the growing availability and complexity of data is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The visual analytics market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The visual analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

BFSI

CPG and retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the increased dependency on the internet for critical operationsas one of the prime reasons driving the visual analytics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on visual analytics market covers the following areas:

Visual analytics market sizing

Visual analytics market forecast

Visual analytics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading visual analytics market vendors that include Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Arcadia Data Inc., Datameer Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tableau Software LLC. Also, the visual analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

