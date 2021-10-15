The Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market is expected to grow by $ 1.17 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 16.34% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04343054/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial ethernet cables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing benefits of industrial Ethernet and the replacement of Fieldbus with industrial Ethernet. In addition, growing benefits of industrial Ethernet is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial ethernet cables market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial ethernet cables market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Discrete industries

Process industries

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the rising popularity of Ethernet among machine and robot OEMsas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial ethernet cables market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial ethernet cables market covers the following areas:

Industrial ethernet cables market sizing

Industrial ethernet cables market forecast

Industrial ethernet cables market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial ethernet cables market vendors that include Alpha Wire Inc., Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., HELUKABEL Romania Srl, Hitachi Ltd., Murrelektronik GmbH, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG. Also, the industrial ethernet cables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

