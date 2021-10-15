The Global Facial Serum Market is expected to grow by $ 261.38 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.96% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Facial Serum Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153858/?utm_source=GNW

96% during the forecast period. Our report on the facial serum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by portfolio extension to include products with different properties and rising sales of premium products and growing middle-class aspirational spending. In addition, portfolio extension to include products with different properties is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The facial serum market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The facial serum market is segmented as below:

By Product

Eye serum

Blemish and acne treatment serums

Face sunscreen serums

Face moisturizing serums

Facial self-tanning serums

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the aging populationas one of the prime reasons driving the facial serum market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on facial serum market covers the following areas:

Facial serum market sizing

Facial serum market forecast

Facial serum market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading facial serum market vendors that include Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the facial serum market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04153858/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________