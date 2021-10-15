Worldwide Endotracheal Tube Industry to 2026 - COVID-19 has Created a Huge Demand for Intubation

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endotracheal Tube Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The constantly aging population prone to several chronic diseases contributes to the increase in surgeries performed and the rise in the ICU admissions and hospitalization rates across most healthcare settings. All these factors are collectively contributing to the increased usage of ET tube globally. COVID-19 has created a huge demand for intubation worldwide and endotracheal use among COPD and asthma patients globally.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the endotracheal tube market during the forecast period:
- The emergence of video laryngoscopy for endotracheal intubation
- Advancement of anesthesia endotracheal tube
- Novel antimicrobial BCP3 in a coating for ETs
- Prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases
- Rising number of surgical procedures
- Advantages of endotracheal intubation
Key Highlights
- The growing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions and increase in critical care admissions are driving the global endotracheal tube market.
- In 2020, anesthesia and critical care are expected to have the largest incremental growth of USD 100.29 million during the forecast period.
- In 2020, oral contributed to the highest share of 64.93% in the tracheal tube market based on intubation.
- Healthcare settings and advancements of the coated endotracheal tube are contributing to the growth of the market.
- North America dominates the global endotracheal tube market with a revenue share of 42.60% in 2020.
- Vendors should develop or outsource their endotracheal tube to be coated with antimicrobial agents to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present endotracheal tube market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Geographical Analysis
- North America accounted for a share of 42.60% in the global endotracheal tube market in 2020. The market is contributed by the increase in surgical procedures due to the rise in chronic diseases and a growing number of people in the old population.
- In Europe, respiratory problems remain an important health problem across its countries. The growing demand is owed to a drastic increase in the aging populations with chronic diseases. The highly advancing healthcare system and increase in the number of vendors offering a variety of ETs further increase the growth of this region's market.
Competitor Analysis
- The key vendors in the endotracheal tube market are Medtronic, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Vygon, and Bactiguard.
- Although large vendors dominate the market, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India, China, Italy, and Germany.
- Manufacturers are developing technologically advanced endotracheal tube that has multiple usage and minimal risks. Recently, Medtronic has launched the Shiley laser oral endotracheal tube that is most widely used for ventilation during CO2 and Potassium Titanyl Phosphate laser surgeries of the laryngeal or tracheal area.
- Vendors should focus on offering endotracheal tube in various sizes and for various conditions and for wide-ranging age groups of infants, adults, and geriatrics.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the endotracheal tube market?
2. What segments are covered in the Endotracheal Tube Market report?
3. Which segment accounted for the largest endotracheal tube market share?
4. What are the factors driving the endotracheal tube market?
5. Who are the key players in the endotracheal tube market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Use of Video Laryngoscopy for Endotracheal Intubation
8.2 Advances in Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes
8.3 Novel Antimicrobial BCP3 in Endotracheal Tube Coatings
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases
9.2 Rising Number of Surgical Procedures
9.3 Advantages of Endotracheal Intubation
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Potential Risks of Endotracheal Intubation
10.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals & After Surgery Complications
10.3 Lack of Standardized Endotracheal Tubes
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Intubation Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
12 Intubation
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Oral
12.4 Nasal
12.5 Other Intubation
13 Product Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Uncuffed
13.4 Cuffed
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Anesthesia & Critical Care
14.4 Emergency Care
14.5 Other Applications
15 Material Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 PVC
15.4 Silicone
15.5 Other Materials
16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Hospitals
16.4 Specialty Clinics
16.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
16.6 Other End-User
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
18 North America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Key Countries
19 Europe
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Key Countries
20 APAC
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Key Countries
21 Latin America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Key Countries
22 Middle East & Africa
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Market Size & Forecast
22.3 Key Countries
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
23.2 Market Share Analysis
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 Medtronic
24.2 Teleflex
24.3 Smiths Medical
24.4 Vygon
24.5 Bactiguard
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 Angiplast
25.2 Armstrong Medical
25.3 Avanos Medical
25.4 Bicakcilar
25.5 Convatec
25.6 Fuji Systems
25.7 Genesis Airway Innovations
25.8 Haiyan Kangyuan Medical Instrument
25.9 HUM GmbH
25.10 Intersurgical
25.11 Medline Industries
25.12 Neurovision Medical Products
25.13 Royax
25.14 Securmed SPA
25.15 Sewoon Medical
25.16 Sharklet Technologies
25.17 Sterimed Group
25.18 Venner Medical International
25.19 Vyaire Medical
25.20 Well Lead Medical
26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
26.2 Strategic Recommendations
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
