The Global K-12 Testing and Assessment Market is expected to grow by $ 8.24 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the K-12 testing and assessment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of analytics and rising number of collaborations between schools and assessment companies. In addition, the increasing use of analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The K-12 testing and assessment market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The K-12 testing and assessment market is segmented as below:

By Product

Curriculum-based testing

Non-curriculum-based testing

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the growing government interventions on K-12 testing and assessmentas one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 testing and assessment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on K-12 testing and assessment market covers the following areas:

K-12 testing and assessment market sizing

K-12 testing and assessment market forecast

K-12 testing and assessment market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 testing and assessment market vendors that include CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Also, the K-12 testing and assessment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

