The Global Flexible Electronics Market is expected to grow by $ 15.16 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the flexible electronics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased R&D investments and capacity expansion plans. In addition, increased R&D investments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flexible electronics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The flexible electronics market is segmented as below:

By Application

Displays

Printed sensors

Batteries

Thin-film photovoltaics

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the growing demand for wearablesas one of the prime reasons driving the flexible electronics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flexible electronics market covers the following areas:

Flexible electronics market sizing

Flexible electronics market forecast

Flexible electronics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible electronics market vendors that include AU Optronics Corp., Blue Spark Technologies, Buhler AG, Cymbet Corp., E Ink Holdings Inc., Enfucell Flexible Electronics Ltd., FlexEnable Ltd., Imprint Energy Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the flexible electronics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

