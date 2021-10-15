Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product, Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2020-2030 by Product, Technology, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global agricultural biotechnology market will reach $115.0 billion by 2030, growing by 9.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising population, the burgeoning demand for food, and the rising adoption of enhanced technologies for crop cultivation.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global agricultural biotechnology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global agricultural biotechnology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, and Region.
Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each primary section.
Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type:
- Transgenic Seeds
- Gene-edited Seeds
- RNAi-based Seeds
Biotech Seeds by Trait Type
- Stacked Traits
- Herbicide-tolerant Traits
- Insect-resistant Traits
- Desirable Traits
- Virus-resistant Traits
Biotech Seeds by Crop Type
- Soybean
- Maize
- Cotton
- Canola
- Alfalfa
- Sugar beet
- Papaya
- Potato
- Squash
- Other Crops
- Biologicals
- Biopesticides
- Biostimulants
- Biofertilizers
- Genetic Biologicals
- Biotechnology Tools
- DNA Sequencing
- Biochips
- Gene Editing
- Synthetic Biology
- RNA Interference
- Synthetic Biology-enabled Products
- Polymers
- Biofuels
- Enzymes
- Oils & Lubricants
- Other Renewables
Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each primary section.
- Genome Editing
- Synthetic Biology
- Genetic Engineering
- Marker-assisted Breeding
- Plant Breeding
- Germplasm
- Other Technologies
Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each primary section.
- Foliar Spray
- Seed Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Other Applications
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Technology, and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
3.1 Market Overview by Product
3.2 Biotech Seeds
3.2.1 Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type
3.2.2 Biotech Seeds by Trait Type
3.2.3 Biotech Seeds by Crop Type
3.3 Biologicals
3.3.1 Biopesticides
3.3.2 Biostimulants
3.3.3 Biofertilizers
3.3.4 Genetic Biologicals
3.4 Biotechnology Tools
3.4.1 DNA Sequencing
3.4.2 Biochips
3.4.3 Gene Editing
3.4.4 Synthetic Biology
3.4.5 RNA Interference
3.5 Synthetic Biology-enabled Products
3.5.1 Polymers
3.5.2 Biofuels
3.5.3 Enzymes
3.5.4 Oils & Lubricants
3.5.5 Other Renewables
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
4.1 Market Overview by Technology
4.2 Genome Editing
4.3 Synthetic Biology
4.4 Genetic Engineering
4.5 Marker-assisted Breeding
4.6 Plant Breeding
4.7 Germplasm
4.8 Other Technologies
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
5.1 Market Overview by Application
5.2 Foliar Spray
5.3 Seed Treatment
5.4 Soil Treatment
5.5 Other Applications
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.2.1 Overview of North America Market
6.2.2 U.S.
6.2.3 Canada
6.2.4 Mexico
6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.3.1 Overview of European Market
6.3.2 Germany
6.3.3 U.K.
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 Spain
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Russia
6.3.8 Rest of European Market
6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
6.4.2 Japan
6.4.3 China
6.4.4 Australia
6.4.5 India
6.4.6 South Korea
6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.5.1 Argentina
6.5.2 Brazil
6.5.3 Chile
6.5.4 Rest of South America Market
6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
6.6.1 UAE
6.6.2 Saudi Arabia
6.6.3 South Africa
6.6.4 Other National Markets
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors
7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
7.3 Company Profiles
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Benson Hill Inc.
- Certis USA LLC
- Corteva, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Evogene Ltd.
- Isagro Group
- KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.
- Novozymes A/S
- Performance Plants Inc.
- Syngenta AG
- Vilmorin & Cie S.A
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
