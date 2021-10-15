Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product, Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market 2020-2030 by Product, Technology, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global agricultural biotechnology market will reach $115.0 billion by 2030, growing by 9.8% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising population, the burgeoning demand for food, and the rising adoption of enhanced technologies for crop cultivation.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global agricultural biotechnology market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global agricultural biotechnology market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Technology, Application, and Region.



Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each primary section.

Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type:

Transgenic Seeds

Gene-edited Seeds

RNAi-based Seeds

Biotech Seeds by Trait Type

Stacked Traits

Herbicide-tolerant Traits

Insect-resistant Traits

Desirable Traits

Virus-resistant Traits

Biotech Seeds by Crop Type

Soybean

Maize

Cotton

Canola

Alfalfa

Sugar beet

Papaya

Potato

Squash

Other Crops

Biologicals

Biopesticides

Biostimulants

Biofertilizers

Genetic Biologicals

Biotechnology Tools

DNA Sequencing

Biochips

Gene Editing

Synthetic Biology

RNA Interference

Synthetic Biology-enabled Products

Polymers

Biofuels

Enzymes

Oils & Lubricants

Other Renewables

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each primary section.

Genome Editing

Synthetic Biology

Genetic Engineering

Marker-assisted Breeding

Plant Breeding

Germplasm

Other Technologies

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each primary section.

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Technology, and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Biotech Seeds

3.2.1 Biotech Seeds by Breeding Type

3.2.2 Biotech Seeds by Trait Type

3.2.3 Biotech Seeds by Crop Type

3.3 Biologicals

3.3.1 Biopesticides

3.3.2 Biostimulants

3.3.3 Biofertilizers

3.3.4 Genetic Biologicals

3.4 Biotechnology Tools

3.4.1 DNA Sequencing

3.4.2 Biochips

3.4.3 Gene Editing

3.4.4 Synthetic Biology

3.4.5 RNA Interference

3.5 Synthetic Biology-enabled Products

3.5.1 Polymers

3.5.2 Biofuels

3.5.3 Enzymes

3.5.4 Oils & Lubricants

3.5.5 Other Renewables



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

4.1 Market Overview by Technology

4.2 Genome Editing

4.3 Synthetic Biology

4.4 Genetic Engineering

4.5 Marker-assisted Breeding

4.6 Plant Breeding

4.7 Germplasm

4.8 Other Technologies



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Foliar Spray

5.3 Seed Treatment

5.4 Soil Treatment

5.5 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 U.K.

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Benson Hill Inc.

Certis USA LLC

Corteva, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evogene Ltd.

Isagro Group

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Novozymes A/S

Performance Plants Inc.

Syngenta AG

Vilmorin & Cie S.A

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hck3q