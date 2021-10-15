The Global Probe Card Market is expected to grow by $ 992.27 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Probe Card Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068964/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the probe card market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investment in fabs and the miniaturization of electronic products. In addition, growing investment in fabs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The probe card market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The probe card market is segmented as below:

By Product

Advanced probe card

Standard probe card

By End-user

Memory device

Foundry and Logic

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

This study identifies the increasing demand for IoT devices as one of the prime reasons driving the probe card market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on probe card market covers the following areas:

Probe card market sizing

Probe card market forecast

Probe card market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading probe card market vendors that include FEINMETALL GmbH, FormFactor Inc., JAPAN ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Corp., Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Microfriend, Micronics Japan Co. Ltd., MPI Corp., Nidec Corp., Technoprobe Spa, and WILL-Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the probe card market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

