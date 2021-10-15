The Global Instrument Transformer Market is expected to grow by $ 588.08 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instrument Transformer Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03992028/?utm_source=GNW
01% during the forecast period. Our report on the instrument transformer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing investments in electric power systems and rising demand from industrial end-users for metering and load management. In addition, growing investments in electric power systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The instrument transformer market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The instrument transformer market is segmented as below:
By Application
Protection
Measurement
By Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
MEA
South America
This study identifies the replacement demand from existing sites in power transmission and distribution and industrial sectoras one of the prime reasons driving the instrument transformer market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on instrument transformer market covers the following areas:
Instrument transformer market sizing
Instrument transformer market forecast
Instrument transformer market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading instrument transformer market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Amran Inc., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., General Electric Co., Indian Transformers Co., Koncar-Instrument transformers Inc., Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (P) Ltd., Meramec Instrument Transformer Co., and SADTEM. Also, the instrument transformer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
