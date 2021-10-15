Global Power Transmission Market Report 2021: Future Growth Potential of Transmission Infrastructure Due to Growing Renewable Energy Installations and Grid Connectivity Projects

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power Transmission Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service is a comprehensive study of the transmission equipment (69kV and above) market growth over the next ten years (from 2021 to 2030). It includes transmission substations, power transformers, transmission cable length, and circuit breakers.

The study presents the expected global transmission market developments over the next 10 years based on the historical data gathered through the interactions with stakeholders and the reports published by the transmission operators and regulatory bodies.

The publisher has analyzed 68 countries globally along with growth drivers and restraints that are likely to impact market growth in respective countries to determine the market potential in the next decade for all the transmission equipment.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the transmission equipment market growing in terms of volume? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Which are the major growth regions for the transmission equipment adoption globally?

What are the growth opportunities in the global market for the transmission equipment manufacturers?

What are some of the key growth drivers and restraints that are likely to impact the overall market demand in the next 10 years?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Power Transmission Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Segment Snapshot, 2020, 2025, 2030, Power Transmission Market

3. Research Scope, Objective, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Background

Research Methodology

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Power Transmission Market

Growth Drivers for Power Transmission Market

Growth Restraints for Power Transmission Market

Transmission Cable Length Forecast - Power Transmission Market

Transmission Cable Length Forecast by Region - Power Transmission Market

Substation Installed Base Forecast by Region - Power Transmission Market

Transformer Installed Base Forecast by Region - Power Transmission Market

Annual Transformer Capacity Forecast by Region - Power Transmission Market

Installed Base of Circuit Breaker Forecast by Region - Power Transmission Market

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Power Transmission Market

Growth Opportunity 1: IoT will Enable Transmission Equipment Integration Along the Grid to Strengthen Resiliency

Growth Opportunity 2: Eco-friendly Solutions to Gain More Acceptance Among End-user Segments

Growth Opportunity 3: Mergers and Acquisitions Between Strategic Competitors to Leverage Market Synergies

Growth Opportunity 4: As-a-Service Business Models for a Superior Customer Experience

