The Global Holter Monitor Market is expected to grow by $ 271.26 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period

54% during the forecast period. Our report on the Holter monitor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders and the rising number of new product launches. In addition, the increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The Holter monitor market analysis includes the market landscape segment and geographic landscape.



The Holter monitor market is segmented as below:

By Market Landscape

3-12 channels

1-2 channels and others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

This study identifies the increasing number of M&Aas one of the prime reasons driving the Holter monitor market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on Holter monitor market covers the following areas:

Holter monitor market sizing

Holter monitor market forecast

Holter monitor market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Holter monitor market vendors that include Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., and Peerbridge Health. Also, the Holter monitor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



